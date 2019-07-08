Community Sports: Wes Camp takes honors at Silver Oak

Wes Camp carded a two-under par 69 for the low gross honors at the Sunday Men’s Club tournament June 30 at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The low net (after handicap is applied) top finishers in the first flight were Camp with 62, followed by Dennis Baughman with 63, Jim Sapien with 64, and Nick Providenti with 66. Frank Maricich and Russell Nichols tied for fifth with 69.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Hi Jeppson and Steve Hinckley tied with a low net 65, Eric Sorensen was third with 66, and Michael Parapid, Stevan Lyon, and Vern Payette tied for fourth with 68.

In the third flight, William Pattison and Gary Yoakum tied for first with 64, David Messer and Darren Salerno tied for third with 65, while Ryan Balik, Andy Jones and Joe Paden tied for fifth with 68.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 27 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry. Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.