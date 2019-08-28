Community sports: Wes Camp wears the Silver Oak crown

Wes Camp is the 2019 Sunday Men’s Club champion at Silver Oak Golf Course.

Camp fired a 74-70 to best Milo Beauchman by two strokes (73-73) during the two-day club championship Aug. 17-18. Jim Sapien carded a 72-78 to finish third, while David Messer was the low net (after handicap is applied) champion over the field with a 131.

In the first flight net, Camp again led the way with 132. Brian Sweet, Frank Maricich and John Meyer tied for second with 135, while Larry Johnson and Jason Clark tied for fifth with 140.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Eric Schaub won with a low net of 134. James Shabi was second with 135, followed by Michael Matuska and Jeff Cloutier with 143.

In the third flight, Messer shot the low net 131, followed by Gary Yoakum with 136, Jeff Sorenson with 137, Brad Williams with 142 and Darren Salerno with 144.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 27 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry. Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.

Carson City Kiwanis Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day Sept. 21

The sixth annual Carson City Kiwanis Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day will be held Sept. 21 at the Silver Oak Golf Course.

There will be three events that day. It will start with the Carson City bench press championships at 7 a.m. on the Silver Oak patio. There are a number of categories including men’s, and women’s divisions for those 18 years old to 55 years old. There is the senior men’s and women’s division’s for those between 55 years old and 70 years old.

In addition to these a new division, super seniors, has been added for the those older than 70 years old. There also is the teenage division for those between 13 and 17 years of age. Finally there is a kids division for those 12 years old and younger. Cost is $10 for three lifts.

At 8 a.m. the 2 mile walk/run, the 8K walk/run and the kids fun run will take place. It is $30 for the 8K, $20, for the 2 mile and $10 for kids fun run. The kid’s fun run is for those 12 years old and under. Registration can be found on Active.com along with at Kaia FIT and Blue Zone Sports at their Carson City and South Lake Tahoe stores. The Tahoe Mountain Milers and Kaia FIT will co-sponsor this event with the Carson City Kiwanis.

At 9 a.m. there is the four-person scramble golf tournament. This event also has a number of divisions.

There are the men’s, women’s and mixed divisions, also senior men’s women, and mixed divisions. All members of a senior team must 55 years of age and older. The entry fee still remains at $100 per person. Entry forms can be picked up at the Silver Oak Golf Course Club House and at the Carson City Kiwanis website.

There also will be a car donated by Michael Hohl Motors for a hole in one.

WNC’s 20th annual Golf for Education Sept. 27

Western Nevada College and Northern Nevada Development Authority are partnering to host the 20th annual Golf for Education event at 9 a.m. Sept. 27 at Toiyabe Golf Club. The golf classic offers tee prizes, a barbecue and an awards ceremony with on-course refreshments, raffle prizes, hole-in-one prizes, team photos and more. Event sponsorships are available at various levels. Tournament funds assist students who struggle financially to complete WNC’s Jump Start College manufacturing program, which helps them earn 24 college credits and industry credentials while still in high school. The program equips them with marketable skills to find opportunities with employers such as Tesla, Panasonic and Clickbond. Contact the WNC Foundation at 775-445-3240 or visit http://www.wnc.edu/foundation for details.

