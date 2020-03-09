Community Spotlight: CVMS volleyball team undefeated

The Carson Valley Middle School sixth-seventh grade girls volleyball team went undefeated this year in the Tah-Neva League. They were 13-0 and won the championship on Feb. 13.

Final season stats:

Kylie Dorsey 56 pts; Dulce Franco 25 pts; Payton Spohr 12 pts; Bliss Moody 21 pts; Morgan Davis 18 pts; Alyssa Albert 9 pts; Giana Zinke 21 pts; Parker Estes 13 pts; Reese Ballingham 19 pts; Matisyn Beaty 22pts; Malia Haskins 11pts; Ellie Boggs 42 pts; Abby Blanchard 23 pts; Sophia Vido 32 pts; Kylee Barron 7 pts; Madisyn Gooch 46 points.

“These were an amazing group of girls who were not only very talented, they worked hard at practice and were always pushing each other to get better. They supported each other and contributed to each and every contest they played in,” said coach Kevin Huff. “They were a pleasure to work with.”

Empire Ranch senior men’s golf club

Memberships are now available for the 2020 season of the Empire Ranch Senior Men’s Golf Club. Applications may be obtained at the Empire Ranch Golf Course Pro Shop located at 1876 Fair Way in Carson City. You must be at least 55 years old to join. The club dues are $50 which includes 2020 NNGA membership. The club has scheduled 34 weekly tournaments on Wednesday mornings during March through October. Seven of these tournaments are played at other local golf courses.

The club has a variety of tournaments and scoring which include individual stroke play, team scrambles, best ball, stableford scoring, skins, closest to the pin and a club championship. All tournaments are separated into flights and are player handicapped, giving all players an equal chance to win. The club has enjoyed many successful seasons and we are expecting 2020 to be another good year. The course is in excellent condition and we occasionally serve free donuts and lunch, so come out and join us.

Silver Oaks men’s club hits the links

The Silver Oak Men’s Club will hit the fairways and greens during its first tournament Sunday, March 15, for all those golfers who desire a welcoming environment to play competitively with friends, co-workers, and even family members.

The March 15 event format will be individual stroke play and pairings are by players’ choice with open tee times starting at 9 a.m. All those wishing to play should submit applications by Friday.

The men’s club application and the season schedule, formats, and the club’s rules and policies can be found on the web under “clubs” at http://www.silveroakgolf.com. Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or print it out and deliver it to the shop.

The season runs every Sunday through Oct. 25 at Silver Oak Golf Course and will feature weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Members of the men’s club will receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.

The SOMC dues are an economical $60 (by March 15, $70 after) for the year. If players have a GHIN at another course or club, the dues are $30.

The season will include the President’s Cup (best score on each hole over two days), the Club Championship over two days, playoffs, and will culminate in the season-long FredEx Cup points race.

Also, this year the club will travel May 17 to Dayton Valley Golf Club (designed by Arnold Palmer) and July 12 to Wolf Run Golf Club in Reno (home to UNR men’s and women’s golf teams).

For further information, please call SOMC president Bert Wells at 775-881-8040 or Eric Fujita at 775-544-5938.