Cron, Tomas joining Triple-A Home Run Derby

Reno Aces infielder Kevin Cron and outfielder Yasmany Tomas have committed to participate in the Triple-A Home Run Derby on Monday at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas.

The derby kicks off three days of festivities during Minor League Baseball’s premier event – the 2019 Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game – hosted by the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Cron is the Pacific Coast League’s home run leader entering the month of July with 26. The 26-year-old out of Texas Christian University has hit 20 or more home runs in five consecutive seasons and is 12 away from 150 career blasts. He made his Major League debut on May 24 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and did not appear in a Pacific Coast League game from May 22 through June 22. Cron has four multi-home run games this season, headlined by a 3-for-4, 3-homer 7-RBI game on April 25 vs. Fresno.

Tomas, 28, is in his second full season with the Reno Aces. The Cuban native is batting .296 with 22 home runs and 61 RBI in 79 games this season. His 22 homers are good for fourth in the PCL this season while his 61 RBI is tied for fifth-best in the league. He has two multi-homer games this season. His four-homer performance on May 20 drew national attention. Tomas saw four pitches, hit four home runs and led the Aces to a 25-8 victory over Tacoma.