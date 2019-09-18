Cross country, tennis, volleyball results

The Fallon cross country team had a strong showing at the North Tahoe Kiwanis Mountain Invitational on Friday.

The 2.8-mile (freshmen/sophomore) and 3.3-mile (junior/senior) courses consisted of highly technical terrain including dry stream beds, significant elevation gains and single-track dirt trails.

Sophomores Savanna Regli and Zoey Brown swept the female freshmen/sophomore race finishing first and second with times of 24 minutes, 53.82 seconds and 25:50.76, respectively. The freshmen boys were led by Cameron Christy who finished in 24:35.56 followed closely by Quentin Dowler (28:15.15) and Gerik Wassmuth (28:58.22). Rounding out the roster, junior Mason Adams posted a 44:17.81 on the challenging 3.3-mile course. Junior Shailynn Winter also ran in the race but a time was not available.

Tennis

The Fallon boys tennis team split its first two matches of the season with the Wave falling to Incline, 13-5, before defeating North Tahoe, 13-5. Fallon hosted North Valleys on Tuesday and travels to Reno to play Sparks at the Plumas Tennis Center.

Nos. 1 and 2 singles players Alvaro Trillo (6-0) and Owen Palmer (3-0) went undefeated against the two lake schools and the No. 1 doubles team of Ben Jamieson and Nathan Lords is also undefeated (3-0). No. 3 singles player Joseph Nuckolls finished 2-1 and the No. 2 doubles team of Austin Hawkins and Kaden Rickerson went 2-4.

The Lady Wave lost both matches, including a heartbreaker to North Tahoe, 10-9, after dropping a 12-6 decision to Incline. Fallon traveled to North Valleys on Tuesday and hosts Sparks on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Senior Ashby Trotter led the Wave in singles with a 5-2 record and Allison Frost and Kyla Trotter finished 4-0. Paige Donahue and Mckinley Urena finished 5-3 in doubles. The doubles team of Isabelle Nuckolls and Shiloh Pequeno also picked up a win over the opening week.

Volleyball

Dayton swept Fallon, 27-25, 25-20 and 25-22, on Saturday at the Elmo Dericco Gymnasium. The Lady Wave travels to Truckee on Wednesday and is then off for a week before hosting Spring Creek and Elko on Sept. 27-28.