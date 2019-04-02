Danyelle Musselman says Pack coach has ‘no plans to go anywhere’

Eric Musselman’s wife, Danyelle Musselman, said her husband wasn’t going anywhere after it was reported the University of Nevada men’s basketball coach was a serious candidate for the coaching job at Arkansas, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

Arkansas is looking for a coach after firing Mike Anderson. In a text message on Tuesday afternoon, Danyelle Musselman stated “He’s here in Reno with no plans to go anywhere.”

Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst with the sports network Stadium, posted a tweet on Tuesday morning calling Musselman a “serious candidate” for the Arkansas job.

Goodman noted later Tuesday morning Musselman was just one of several candidates for the Arkansas job, according to his source.

“Twitter created this rumor and boy did it spread,” Danyelle Musselman told the Reno Gazette Journal.