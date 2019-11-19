Davidson tops Nevada Wolf Pack, 91-71

Lindsey Drew, shown against Texas-Arlington on Nov. 12, scored 14 points Tuesday against Davidson.

Thomas Ranson/LVN

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Kellan Grady had 24 points as Davidson defeated Nevada, 91-71, on Tuesday night.

Luka Brajkovic had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Davidson (2-2). Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 18 points. Luke Frampton had 12 points for the home team.

Lindsey Drew had 14 points for the Wolf Pack (2-3). Jalen Harris added 13 points and nine rebounds and Nisre Zouzoua also had 13 points.

Nevada faces Fordham on Friday at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Davidson takes on Wake Forest on Friday.