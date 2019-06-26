De Golyer Bucking Horse and Bull Bash set for Saturday

The sixth annual De Golyer Bucking Horse and Bull Bash is Saturday at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 at the gate and $5 for seniors and children ages 12 and under. There will be cash payouts (80 percent payback) and added money for each event. Buckles will be awarded to the winners.

“Our rodeo began six years ago with a dream to create a fun, affordable family rodeo and each year, it has grown with more spectators, more vendors, more contestants and more support from our community,” Cody De Golyer said. “Each year, our heart skips a beat as the vehicles start pulling in. The thing we love most about the Bull Bash is we get to watch our community enjoy the show we have created for them and also we get to keep the sport of rodeo alive in our community. This year, we are looking forward to the memories that will be made.”

Events include bull and bronc riding, barrel racing, team roping, steer riding, mutton bustin’ and wild cow milking.

In addition to the rodeo, there will be a free kids zone, which includes a bounce house, 20-foot waterslide and face painting. Vendors will be on site and a band will perform after the rodeo.