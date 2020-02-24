Eagle Valley Women’s Golf Club begins 44th season
The Eagle Valley Women’s Golf Club would like to invite any interested women to join them in their 44th season of play. Opening day is April 15. Tee time 9 a.m., continental breakfast 7:30 a.m.
The club plays on Wednesday mornings from April until mid-October. All women golfers, of any age, or skill level would enjoy this morning round. It is a wonderful way to meet women from the area who share a similar enthusiasm for the sport. EVWGC plays both of the Eagle Valley courses. The East Course is a wide open course, relatively flat, with some challenges that may not be apparent at first look. Wild horses are frequently seen on mountain ridges. The West Course is a formidable course, climbing in elevation, with views of the surrounding area, and mountains. Both courses are beautiful and play very differently.
The Eaglets is a weekly women’s group that plays Thursday afternoons beginning April 23 at 4 p.m. The season ends in October. This is for women who are working, may not have the time for a full round during the day, or would rather play a quick nine holes in the afternoon.
Applications for the EVWGC are at the golf course. Ask at the pro shop for exact location.