Earl Wilkens Memorial Tournament kicks off wrestling season

What’s becoming the official kickoff to the wrestling season invades Fallon once again this weekend.

The annual Earl Wilkens Memorial Tournament is this Saturday at Churchill County High School where teams from Northern Nevada first hit the mats, beginning a string of tournaments to end the year. The Fallon tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs through the entire day, using a dual team format.

The Greenwave is coming off a strong state tournament appearance in February when graduated seniors Sean McCormick and Ben Dooley, and senior Tommy McCormick each won the crown.

In addition to Tommy McCormick, junior Wyatt Hatch, and sophomores Cody Shelton and Lucas Prinz return in Trevor de Braga’s fifth year at the helm. New to the team this year are juniors Logan Dixon and Rodrigo Flores, sophomores Xavier Capton and Garrett Jarschke, and freshmen Jeramiah Prinz, Nevaeh King, Isiah Diaz, Everdmar Garcia, Steven Moon, Joshua White and Isaac Nestlerode.