Energy slips as Bishop Manogue topples Carson girls soccer

After a 3-2 win over Bishop Manogue earlier in the season, a 4-1 loss to the Miners on their home field didn’t help the Carson girls soccer team’s playoff aspirations.

Head coach Kyle Walt thought the Senators didn’t play with nearly the same intensity they came with in the two team’s first meeting.

“Our energy level was horrible today,” said Walt. “We were flat and there was no communication going on in the second half.”

The Miners got on the board first in the 21st minute when the Senators put a ball back into the middle of their own box and Bishop Manogue’s Ava Michitsch took advantage.

Carson went into the half trailing 1-0, but the Miners doubled their lead right out of the break.

In the 45th minute, Miner junior Kylie Debruin pounced on a rebound opportunity after a Senator save to make it 2-0 Bishop Manogue.

The team in blue has a quick answer for Manogue’s goal as Carson came right back down the field in the 49th minute and found the back of the net.

Senator striker Reese Mackenzie headed a bouncing ball over to Natalyn Wakeling, who volleyed it straight past the Miner defense and into the net.

Carson’s offensive chances were few and far between after their lone goal as Manogue tacked on two more scores in the 57th and 63rd minutes.

The Miners went up 3-1 on another rebound goal before icing it in the 63rd minute.

“When we scored it (our energy) went up a little bit and then they scored back on us and it dropped,” said Walt. “Hats off to them. They put it to us.”

Carson is battling through some injuries as several Senators showed signs of being a tad banged up.

Must-win week

Next week will be two must win games for the Carson girls if they want to be singing any postseason praises.

Carson – now 2-5 in league play – will travel to both Damonte Ranch and Wooster, needing wins in both games to jump up in the Sierra League standings.

The Mustangs of Damonte Ranch sit in fourth place in the league table and could have a 3-3-1 record if they bested Wooster Saturday (today).

“We have to be able to play fast and we have to be able to mark Jazzy and shut her down. She beat us last time,” said Walt. “Hopefully we can stop her.”