Engels finds his match in Hastings College

Carson High senior Brandon Engels has been rolling bowling balls about since he knew how to walk.

After first starting to bowl at the age of 3, Engels has strived his way to a collegiate bowling team after signing with Hastings College in Nebraska.

Hastings College competes at the NAIA level, but is anything but your average program when it comes to the lanes.

Last year the program was ranked inside of the top-five in the coaches’ final top-10 poll of the season.

“I guess you could say it’s a dream come true,” said Engels. “Bowling is a good gateway. It settles me down. It’s really just fun. … I never thought I would make it to a college for bowling.”

The trek to the Midwest will be a new adventure for Engels as he hasn’t had a chance to visit the campus.

Engels said he first picked up bowling at a young age, following his father to practices but developed his own passion for the sport over his youth.

When Engels hit the age of 13 he started to realize he could compete with some of the top bowlers he saw.

“I just started doing more national tournaments and going places,” said Engels. “I’ve been to Florida, Virginia, Phoenix, I’ve been all over the place.”

Engels qualified for Teen Masters in 2018 in Reno, which allowed him to travel to Las Vegas and compete.

“You get to see a lot of cool places,” said Engels. “It’s cool because you get to sightsee a lot.”

While at Carson, Engels helped the Senator continue their reign of dominance over Northern Nevada as Carson reclaimed the championship last season.

Carson has won 17 titles in the last 20 years, including last season.

Starting in the fall of 2021, the newest member of the Hasting College bowling team anticipates he will study business management.