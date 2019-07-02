Fallon 9U wins Cal Ripken state title

Fallon Youth Baseball sent four teams to last week’s Cal Ripken state all-star tournament with the 9U club winning the whole thing to represent Nevada in the regional tournament this month.

Fallon’s 9U team went 2-0 in pool play and then defeated Spanish Springs in the championship game on Saturday. The 12U Green team also advanced to the championship game but fell short to Silver State. Fallon’s 11U team (White) played in the 12U division and was bounced out by Fallon Green in Saturday night’s elimination game.

The 10U team fell short by a run after leading the majority of its semifinal game against Silver State on Sunday after going 1-2 in pool play. Spanish Springs defeated Silver State to punch its ticket to Hawaii for the regional.

The 9U team includes Braylon Byrd, Carlos Carreon Jr., Sean Dacre, Dylan Dodge, Ryan Finwall, Bradley Howells, Erik Johnston, Alijah Juarez, Mason Llamas, Trace McKnight, Lincon Newman and Zoey Sheldon-Davis. Coaches are Anthony Juarez (manager), Carlo Carreon, Garrett Llamas and Daren McKnight.

The 10U team includes Tommy Ames, Mason Blakemore, William Brady, Blake Dinneen, Kalaya Downs, Mathew Harral, Jaeshon Pearson, Darren Robinson, Joseph Robinson, Kyle Shawcroft, Carlin Teton, Wesley Thompson and Bryce Vargas. Coaches are Brian Byrd (manager), Robert Erquiaga, Brenden Larsen and Ben Shawcroft.

The 11U team includes Trevor Barrenchea, Matthew Bird, Chase Carnahan, Shane Hunt Jr., Anthony Juarez, Hunter Kopach, Luis Lopez, Ryder McNabb, Carson Melendy, Jackson Storm, Dustin Stritenberger and Kayden White. Coaches are Sean McNabb (manager), Rob Carnahan and Chris Kopach.

The 12U team includes Bryce Birchim, Francisco Cortez, Andrew Douglas, Evan Giovanetti, Trevor Hyde, Ryan Judd, James Kelsey, Fenn Mackedon, Carter Paul, Garrett Payne, Reid Drake and Mason Storm. Coaches are Jason Storm (manager), Daniel Kelsey and Gib Mackedon.