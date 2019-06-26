Fallon baseball all-stars travel to Reno for state tournament

The Cal Ripken state baseball tournament gets underway this week and Fallon will compete in three divisions.

The tournament, hosted by Sun Valley Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth, begins on Wednesday at Gepford Park with the 12-under tournament and concludes on Sunday with the championship games. The winner of each division advances to next month’s regional tournament.

The 9-under round robin tournament begins on Thursday with Fallon taking on Silver State at 6 p.m. Silver State and Spanish Springs face off at 6 p.m. on Friday, while Fallon and Spanish Springs play on Saturday at 10 a.m. The single-elimination bracket begins on Sunday with the Nos. 2 and 3 squaring off at 11:30 a.m. The winner plays the No. 1 seed at 2 p.m. for the championship.

Four teams will compete in the 10-under division, which kicks off round robin play on Thursday.

Fallon and Spanish Springs play at 5 p.m. followed by Silver State and Sun Valley at 7:30 p.m. Spanish Springs and Silver State play at 5 p.m. on Friday followed by Sun Valley and Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Silver State and Fallon face each other at 10 a.m. on Saturday followed by Sun Valley and Spanish Springs at 12:30 p.m. The single-elimination bracket is on Sunday with the Nos. 2 and 3 teams playing at 10 a.m. followed by the Nos. 1 and 4 teams at 12:30 p.m. The championship is at 3 p.m.

For the first time, there will be six teams in the 12-under division.

Fallon and Silver State are each fielding two teams while Spanish Springs and Sun Valley will each have one. Fallon White faces Silver State Blue at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by Fallon Green and Sun Valley at 7:30 p.m. in the double-elimination bracket. Spanish Springs faces the winner of Fallon-Green and Silver State Blue at 5 p.m. on Thursday followed by Silver State Gray against the winner of Fallon Green-Sun Valley at 7:30 p.m. The consolation bracket begins on Friday and the championship game is at noon on Sunday.