Fallon boys’ dominance on offense stops Truckee

A sizzling start and resounding defensive effort in the fourth quarter pushed Fallon to a 68-43 Northern 3A win Tuesday against visiting Truckee at the Elmo Dericco Gym.

Fallon, which has sole possession of second place, improves to 11-6 overall, 9-1 in league. Truckee drops to 4-12, 3-7. The margin of victory for Fallon is similar to an earlier 66-43 win in December at Truckee. Fallon plays at Sparks on Friday and then at home on Saturday against Fernley. Truckee travels to North Valleys for a Friday game.

The Greenwave jumped on Truckee for a 4-0 lead on two baskets from Avery Strasdin. The Wolverines didn’t score until 3 minutes into the game on Sam Purgason’s power layup. The Wave rattled off nine unanswered points, five of those coming from Elijah Jackson’s weaving layup down the middle to a running baseline dunk. He then followed the inside baskets with two long 3-pointers.

Jackson, who finished the game with 16 points, also dunked another basket with less than 30 seconds left in the first quarter to give Fallon a 21-12 lead. Isaac Cruz scored five points for Truckee on a trey and a full-court fast break. He finished the game with 15 points to lead the Wolverines.

Fallon never trailed in the game and built a 33-20 lead at halftime even with Fallon coach Chelle Dalager rotating her players off the bench. Both Thomas Steele and Toby Anderson worked the inside, while Strasdin drained his first 3-point shot from in front of the Truckee bench.

Anderson put an exclamation mark on the first half when Strasdin fed him the ball for a layup. Dalager, though, said she’s more frustrated with her team’s inconsistency on defense.

“We’re so up and down with how we’re playing,” she said.

Cruz and Purgason each scored two points for Truckee as did teammates Riley Thompson and Gabe Smith, who connected on a pair of free throws.

Truckee had is most productive quarter after halftime. Cruz and Ethan Flynn each sunk a pair of 3-point shots, and Luis Gaiten and Trevor Stockham each connected at low post.

The Greenwave’s Steele scored Fallon’s first six points in the third quarter on two layups and two free throws. Steele and Anderson showed good movement inside and each used his 6-foot 4-inch height advantage to penetrate Truckee’s defense.

Fallon also hit the long shot with Matt Davis, who came off the bench. With less than 2 minutes left in the quarter, Dalager had four subs and Steele on the floor.

Dalager said Davis keeps improving, and his hard work during practice is producing results.

Fallon outscored Truckee in the final quarter, 15-7, beginning with a 3-pointer from Strasdin and another from Sam Robertson, who launched his shot from top of the key. At one time Fallon led by as many as 27 points midway through the quarter.

During the final 2:39, Fallon’s defense tightened up allowing Truckee only one point, a free throw from Cruz.

Steele led all scorers with 17 points, and Strasdin added 16 for Fallon. Anderson had eight. Flynn finished the game in double figures with 11 points, and Purgason had seven for Truckee.

Dalager said Fallon guard Brock Richardson will be out for another 2-3 weeks due to injury.