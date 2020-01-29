Fallon boys knock off Fernley to complete sweep

Two days removed from upsetting Lowry, the Fernley boys basketball team came out swinging against Fallon on Saturday.

The Greenwave, though, countered with a blow late in the first quarter to squash any attempts at another upset, winning the rivalry game, 58-41, at the Elmo Dericco Gymnasium.

Fallon, which swept Sparks and Truckee earlier in the week, improved to 11-1 in the Northern 3A and is 2.5 games ahead of Lowry for second. Fernley dropped to 6-6 and is 1.5 games ahead of Truckee for fifth. Fallon traveled to South Tahoe on Tuesday and returns home on Saturday to face North Valleys.

The Vaqueros came out strong in the first quarter, leading early, 7-4, after Carson Kingston scored his basket of the game. Elijah Jackson hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 7 and dished to Thomas Steele on the next possession to keep the game tied. Avery Strasdin hit a 3-pointer in the corner to give Fallon its second and final lead of the game at 12-9 with 3:35 left in the quarter. Jackson and Strasdin traded scores on Fallon’s next four possessions, ending the quarter with Fallon in favor by eight (20-12).

Toby Anderson put Fallon up by double digits to start the quarter and Jackson buried six free throws, followed by Strasdin’s three-point play with 1:21 left to put Fallon ahead 31-19. Fernley’s Isaac O’Neill and Anthony Thompson’s baskets at the end of the quarter closed the gap back to 10 (33-23) at halftime.

Steele stole the third quarter with two quick buckets and then sunk a free throw on his third attempt and hit a fadeaway off the glass with 4:58 left to give Fallon a 40-27 lead. Steele connected again after Strasdin found the senior for an open jumper and Anderson’s putback continued to increase the lead as Fallon led by 19. Fernley, though, outscored Fallon in the fourth quarter, 12-9.

Jackson and Steele each scored 16 points to lead the Greenwave, Avery Strasdin had 14 and Anderson added six.

For Fernley, Kingston led with 13 points, Daunte Ceresola had seven and Thompson added six.

Fallon sweeps Truckee, Sparks

A sizzling start and resounding defensive effort in the fourth quarter pushed Fallon to a 68-43 win Tuesday against visiting Truckee at the Elmo Dericco Gymnasium.

The margin of victory for Fallon is similar to an earlier 66-43 win in December at Truckee. Steele led all scorers with 17 points, and Strasdin added 16 for Fallon. Anderson had eight.

The Greenwave jumped on Truckee for a 4-0 lead on two baskets from Strasdin. The Wolverines didn’t score until 3 minutes into the game on Sam Purgason’s power layup. The Wave rattled off nine unanswered points, five of those coming from Jackson’s weaving layup down the middle to a running baseline dunk. He then followed the inside baskets with two long 3-pointers.

Jackson, who finished the game with 16 points, also dunked another basket with less than 30 seconds left in the first quarter to give Fallon a 21-12 lead. Isaac Cruz scored five points for Truckee on a trey and a full-court fast break. He finished the game with 15 points to lead the Wolverines.

Fallon never trailed in the game and built a 33-20 lead at halftime even with Fallon coach Chelle Dalager rotating her players off the bench. Both Steele and Anderson worked the inside, while Strasdin drained his first 3-point shot from in front of the Truckee bench. Fallon raced out to a 15-2 first quarter lead and then coasted for a 55-34 win in Northern 3A action against host Sparks on Friday in the Rail City.

Fallon took a quick lead and by halftime, led 34-11. Going into the final quarter with a 49-20 lead, Fallon rotated is players. Sparks, though, outscored the Wave 14-6.

Jackson led Fallon with 14 points and Strasdin added eight. Steele chipped in with seven.

Steve Ranson contributed to this story.