Fallon boys soccer falls at Lowry

WINNEMUCCA — The Lowry High School boys soccer team closed out its five-game homestand to start the Northern 3A season with a 4-1 win over Fallon on Tuesday (Sept. 10).

“We took the win, but overall I think we could have done a little better,” said LHS assistant coach Cristina Cuevas. “We need to work on our communication and finishing strong. We are still happy with the win, but moving forward we still have to work 10 times harder to get where we want to be.”

The Buckaroos made their way through the five games at 3-1-1 and are second in the Northern 3A ‘A’ division behind Sparks. Sparks is the only team to beat Lowry in league play.

Lowry jumped on the board in the seventh minute, as Anthony Cuevas took a pass from Giovanni Sapien and connected from short distance for the goal. The duo switched duties on the next goal in the 16th minute, as Cuevas’ pass to Sapien resulted in a 2-0 advantage for the Buckaroos.

Fallon cut the deficit in half in the 28th minute on a shot from Cole Hamlin that found the goal from about 25 yards out.

Lowry quickly answered three minutes later, as Cuevas added his second goal of the night from the middle of the box. The Buckaroos also had a couple shots hit off the cross bar in the first 40 minutes of play, but led 3-1 at halftime.

Both teams had chances to score in the second half, when the final goal of the night came on a corner kick on the final play of the match. Sapien took the corner kick near the goal and finished off the play for a 4-1 win.