Fallon cruises by Spring Creek, falls to Elko in state rematch

The Spring Creek boys basketball team toyed with the Greenwave going into the second quarter in their Northern 3A league game in Fallon. The Spartans were only down a basket, 13-11.

The Greenwave, though, started to click on offense on Friday and pulled away for a 53-41 Northern 3A win against the visiting Spartans at the Elmo Dericco Gym.

Fallon, though, fell to Elko, 49-36, the next day for its first league loss and is 5-1 in league play, 6-6 overall. Fallon hosts South Tahoe on Tuesday and Dayton on Friday.

Fallon fell behind Spring Creek in the first quarter, but the Wave clawed to an 11-11 tie before Avery Strasdin drove down the lane for a layup. The Wave gradually pulled away with an 18-10 second quarter and led at halftime, 31-21.

Dalager said the game gave her an opportunity to play the bench more in the second half. But she said the team still has things to work on defensively.

“Some kids to come in who don’t normally get a chance to play, they got a chance to play,” she said. “Matt Davis came in and gave us a boost. We didn’t defend really well in the cross-court screen and it’ll be something we’ll try to fix next time we play them.”

Strasdin connected on two more baskets including a one-handed dunk, and Elijah Jackson and Brock Richardson gave Fallon some breathing room with a pair of treys.

Spring Creek’s Reed Westwood had 4 points in the quarter, and Devin Holmes nailed a 3-pointer.

The Greenwave defense smothered the Spartans in the third quarter by doubling the visitors’ scoring, 20-10. Jackson, who twisted his knee during the holiday, scored 6 points, while Strasdin and Thomas Steele each recorded 3-point baskets. Richardson, who led all scorers with 15 points, added 4 more. Jackson had 3 more points in the last quarter to finish with 12.

Fallon cleared the bench in the fourth quarter but managed to outshoot Spring Creek, 12-10.

Garrison Bylund led Spring Creek with 12 points, and Westwood added 10. Holmes finished with 7.

Against Elko, Dalager sat out Jackson, who is still recovering from an injury suffered in practice two weeks ago.

Steele, though, provided excitement for the Greenwave, who led at halftime, before the Indians outscored the hosts by 17 in the second half.

Steele, who led the team with 22 points, was solid in the second quarter after Elko came back with a 12-0 run in the first quarter to lead by six. Steele ended the first half with a buzzer-beater 3-pointer with last season’s state championship banner looking through the backboard glass.

Elko’s Michael Klekas frustrated Fallon in the second half as he led all scorers with 30 points. Strasdin had 12 for Fallon and Toby Anderson and Davis each had a point.

“The first half, we played a pretty good basketball game,” Dalager said of Fallon’s four-point lead at halftime. “We’re not good shooters. We had only two double digit scorers. That’s not how you win games. You need other kids to put in six, eight points a game. We exchanged baskets pretty well with them in the first half. In the second half, we did not run the offense very well and we did not shoot real well.”

Richardson twisted his ankle in the second half and left the game. Dalager said he will be out for the South Tahoe game but is on a recruiting trip this weekend. She expects him back next week.

“The thing about him is he has great parents at home working hard to get him back,” she said.

Steve Ranson contributed to this story.