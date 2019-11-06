Fallon enters playoffs with split, Oasis finishes season with sweep

After getting a critical and playoff-clinching win at Spring Creek last week, the Lady Wave volleyball team split its final two regular-season matches as it enters the regional tournament for the first time in three years.

Fallon, which swept Sparks but fell to Lowry in five at home last week, finished the regular season with a 7-11 record for the sixth and final playoff spot. Fallon will face cross-valley rival and the No. 3 seed, Fernley (13-5), on Friday at 6:45 p.m. at Truckee High School in the 3A Northern Region tournament. The Lady Wave took the Vaqueros at the beginning of the season before falling in straight sets last month.

The Fallon-Fernley faces No. 2 South Tahoe (16-2) on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. with a ticket to next week’s state tournament at stake. No. 1 Truckee (18-0) awaits the winner of No. 4 Elko (13-5) and No. 5 Dayton (10-8), who play Friday at 5 p.m. The championship is at 4 p.m.

In the 1A, Oasis Academy ended its first season off NIAA probation with a sweep of Mineral County on Wednesday. The Bighorns, which won 25-16, 26-24 and 25-23, missed out on the playoffs with a 2-4 league record.

Junior Sadie O’Flaherty led the team in kills with eight and lone senior Kynja Woods finished with seven. The Bighorns fired off 15 aces with O’Flaherty leading the team with six and freshman Kayla Ortiz powering four. Junior Taryn Barrenchea recorded three aces. Sophomore Maiya Swan and Ortiz each led the team in digs with three apiece and Swan had 16 assists.