Fallon High, Junior rodeo results

Fallon High School — Barrel racing second go: Bethie Ikonen was 9th average in barrel racing. Ikonen was 9th Breakaway first go. Chloe Lambert was 2nd. Jayden Jensen was 3rd. Second go in breakaway: Jensen was 2nd, Chloe Lambert was 5th, Ali Norcutt was 10th average in breakaway Jensen was 2nd, Chloe Lambert was 4th. Cutting first go: Norcutt was 6th: Second go in cutting, Norcutt was 7th. Average in cutting Norcutt was 6th. Goat tying first go: Ikonen was 1st, Kaiya Heaverne was 7th: Second go in goat tying, Norcutt was 6th, Leta Ikonen was 7th, Lambert got 8th. Average in the goat tying: Norcutt was 5th. Pole Bending first go: Norcutt was 6th. Second go in the pole bending: Norcutt was 7th average in the pole bending, Norcutt was 5th in reined cow horse first go. Norcutt was 4th second go in reined cow horse Norcutt and 1st average in reined cow horse. Norcutt was 2nd team roping first go, Jensen was 2nd, Leta Ikonen was 5th, Lambert was 8th second go in the team roping, Norcutt was 4th average in the team roping, Jensen was 6th, Norcutt was 7th.

JH Fallon — Barrel racing first go: Sabra Steen was 3rd, second go in the barrel racing Steen was 9th. Average in barrel racing she was 4th. Boys breakaway: Jarrett Peek was 9th. Second go in the breakaway Peek was 1st, Gaven Jensen was 7th average in the breakaway Peek was 7th. Girls breakaway: Tylie Norcutt was 2nd. Second go in the girls breakaway, Norcutt was 5th. Average in the girls breakaway: Norcutt was 2nd. Girls goat tying first go: Norcutt was 3rd, Steen was 6th. Second go in the girls goat tying: Norcutt got 7th average in the girls goat tying Norcutt was 5th and Steen was 8th. Poles first go: Steen was 6th. Second go in the poles, Norcutt was 9th. Ribbon roping first go. Peek and Norcutt was 8th. Team roping first go Peek was 3rd, Norcutt was 7th. Second go in the team roping: Peek was 1st average in the team roping, Peek was 1st, Norcutt was 8th.

Washoe High School Rodeo — Barrel racing, first go: Bethie Ikonen was 1st. Breakaway first go, Jayden Jensen was 5th, Chloe Lambert was 9th: Second go in the breakaway: Ali Norcutt got 4th average in the breakaway, Jensen was 6th. Girls cutting first go: Norcutt was 4th. Second go girls cutting, Norcutt was 4th. Average girls cutting Norcutt was 3rd. Goat tying First go: Kaiya Heaverne was 8th, Ikonen was 10th. Second go in the goat tying: Chloe Lambert was 2nd Norcutt was 3rd Kaiya Heaverne was 10th Poles second go Heaverne was 4th Team roping second go, Jensen was 1st, Leta Ikonen was 2nd, Norcutt was 8th. Average in the team roping: Jensen was 3rd and Leta Ikonen was 5th.

Washoe JH — Barrels first go: Steen was 6th. Second go Steen was 5th. Average she was 6th. Boys breakaway first go: Peek was 8th. Girls breakaway first go: Tylie Norcutt was 5th. Second go Tylie Norcutt was 5th. Average she was 3rd. Girls goat tying first go: Steen was 5th. Second go, Tylie Norcutt was 2nd, Sabra was 5th. Average, Steen was 5th and Tylie Norcutt was 7th. Poles, first go, Steen was 2nd, Tylie Norcutt was 6th. Second go, Tylie Norcutt was 2nd and Steen was 9th. Average Tylie Norcutt was 3rd, Steen was 5th. Ribbon roping first go, Steen was 4th, Peek and Tylie Norcutt were 5th. Second go, Steen was 3rd. Average Steen was 2nd, and Jarrett Peek and Norcutt were 9th. Team roping first go, Norcutt was 2nd, Peek was 7th. Second go Norcutt was 5th. Average Tylie Norcutt was 1st and Peek was 10th.