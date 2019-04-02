 Fallon knocks off Shasta | NevadaAppeal.com

Fallon knocks off Shasta

Sports | April 2, 2019

Fallon junior Ashley Agaman throws against Shasta, a 10-5 win on Saturday in the annual Reed tournament in Sparks. Fallon hosts Douglas from the 4A on Thursday before entertaining league foe Elko for a two-game series this weekend at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex.
Thomas Ranson / LVN

Preps
