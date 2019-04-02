Fallon knocks off Shasta

Fallon knocks off ShastaSports | April 2, 2019 Fallon junior Ashley Agaman throws against Shasta, a 10-5 win on Saturday in the annual Reed tournament in Sparks. Fallon hosts Douglas from the 4A on Thursday before entertaining league foe Elko for a two-game series this weekend at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex.Thomas Ranson / LVN Preps Fallon knocks off ShastaApril 2, 2019 Wave shines in largest regional meetApril 2, 2019 Golf and swimming resultsApril 2, 2019Truckee takes 2 of 3 league games from FallonApril 2, 2019 Prep roundup: Reger shoots Douglas High past Carson HighApril 1, 2019 See more