Fallon, Oasis fall

Although it was a pair of sweeps in losses to Dayton and Truckee, the Lady Wave volleyball team took each team close to the brink as it rounds out the first half of the league schedule this weekend.

Dayton and Truckee got the best of Fallon last week with the Dust Devils winning 27-25, 25-20 and 25-22 in Fallon followed by the Wolverines sweeping 25-14, 25-21 and 25-20 on Wednesday in California. Fallon hosts Spring Creek on Friday at 6 p.m. and Elko on Saturday at noon at the Elmo Dericco Gym.

Senior Karlee Hitchcock led a balanced attack in the Dayton loss, posting 10 kills, and junior Madison Whitaker and sophomore Kamryn Paladini each had seven. Senior Makenzee Moretto led in aces with three and senior Kinsli Rogne and junior Lacee Wallace each had two.

Senior Ariana Magana and Wallace each had eight digs to lead Fallon and junior Addie Sandberg and Moretto each had four. Moretto added 15 assists and Sandberg had eight.

Hitchcock had a strong performance against Truckee with 14 kills and a .550 hitting percentage and Paladini added 10, Moretto had eight and Whitaker had six. Moretto, Sandberg and junior Sativa Clark split setting duties with Moretto getting 17 assists. Sandberg had 16 and Clark finished with 12.

Oasis Academy falls to Round Mountain, Smith Valley

The Bighorns dropped a five-game match to Round Mountain on Monday before falling to Smith Valley in straight sets on Friday.

Round Mountain won 16-25, 26-24, 25-11, 19-25 and 16-14 while Smith Valley won 25-16, 25-9 and 26-24. Oasis Academy hosts Sierra Sage on Wednesday before traveling to Smith Valley on Friday.

Junior Taryn Barrenchea led the Bighorns in kills with 13 and junior Sadie O’Flaherty added five and sophomore Elisabeth Bird had five. Bird led the team in aces with six and sophomore Maiya Swan and junior Sequoya Casey each had four, and senior Knyja Woods had three. Bird led in digs with 15 and Casey had 11 followed by O’Flaherty with 10.