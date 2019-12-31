Fallon, Oasis post wins before holiday break

Both the Fallon boys and girls, and Oasis boys basketball teams picked up wins before the holiday break.

The Greenwave swept North Valleys on Dec. 21 in Reno while the Bighorns came from behind to beat Silver Stage.

The Fallon boys couldn’t break free from North Valleys until the second half to win, 70-46.

The Greenwave led by four (18-14) after the first quarter and gradually increased its lead to 28-21 at halftime. Fallon, though, piled on 20- and 22-point quarters in the second half to win by 24.

Fallon senior Thomas Steele had a monster game with 27 points on 71-percent shooting and pulled down 14 rebounds for the double-double. Senior Elijah Jackson scored 23 points and senior Brock Richardson added 11, including a trio of 3-pointers. Junior Sam Robertson finished with seven rebounds and sophomore Collin Brun had six.

Fallon competed in the Rail City Classic last weekend and returns home this week to host Spring Creek on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Elko on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. – a rematch of last season’s state championship game.

The Lady Wave picked up its first road of the season on Saturday against North Valleys, 63-36. No statistics were available.

Fallon traveled to the Bay Area for the West Coast Jamboree last weekend and returns home this week. The Lady Wave hosts Spring Creek on Friday at 6 p.m. and Elko on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Oasis Academy’s boys team blew a second-half lead to Silver Stage, a 2A school, only to come back to win the game in double-overtime, 58-57, on Dec. 18 in Fallon.

The Bighorns trailed by two (24-22) at halftime but outscored the Nighthawks by nine in the third quarter. Silver Stage, though, came back with a 14-point fourth quarter to force overtime.

Senior Armahn Brantley led the Bighorns in scoring with 27 points, including three 3-pointers, and junior Douglas Lee had 11 and sophomore Jacob Ferrenburg-Pike added seven. Lee led the team in rebounds with nine, sophomore Joshua Bloomfield had six and Ferrenburg-Pike added five.

Oasis Academy’s boys and girls basketball teams open 1A league play on Saturday when the Bighorns travel to Eureka.