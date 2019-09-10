Fallon, Oasis volleyball sweep

After dropping a five-game match to its cross-valley rival to open the league season, the Lady Wave volleyball team strung together three-straight wins last week.

Fallon defeated Lowry on Wednesday on the road and North Valleys at home on Friday in four games and swept Sparks in the Rail City on Saturday.

Fallon hosts Dayton on Saturday at noon at the Elmo Dericco Gymnasium.

In its first league road game of the year, Fallon held off Lowry — 25-16, 25-20, 15-20 and 25-13.

Senior Karlee Hitchcock led the team in kills with 10 and senior Makenzee Moretto added eight. Hitchcock also led the team in aces with three and junior Aisha Sharron had two. Moretto and juniors Lacee Wallace and Sativa Clark each had an ace. Wallace led in digs with six and senior Ariana Magana had five, Moretto added four and Hitchcock and Clark each had three.

Fallon won its second league game of the year over North Valleys — 25-20, 23-25, 28-26 and 25-13.

Hitchcock was strong at the net with another double-digit kill performance with 15 and junior Addie Sandberg had seven. Moretto led the team in aces with three and Wallace, Hitchcock, Magana and senior Kinsli Rogne each had one. Junior Madison Whitaker had four total blocks to lead the team and Hitchcock had three. Wallace tallied a team-high 10 digs and Magana and Moretto each had six, and Hitchcock had five. Sandberg and Rogne each added four digs.

Fallon completed the week sweep with a 25-8, 25-15 and 25-9 win over Sparks.

All but two players recorded a kill with Hitchcock leading the balanced attack with six and sophomore Kamryn Paladini finishing with four. Moretto had three kills and Whitaker, Sandberg and junior Shaylee Fagg each had a pair. Moretto led the team with four aces and Sandberg and Wallace each had two. Whitaker had five total blocks to lead the team, Sharron had three and Clark and Gagg each added two. Wallace recorded six digs to lead the team and Magana had five, followed by Moretto with four and Whitaker and Hitchcock each with three.

Oasis Academy wins 1st home match

The Bighorns defeated Sierra Lutheran 25-21, 25-22, 12-25 and 25-16 for their first home win of the season on Wednesday.

Sophomore Elisabeth Bird led the team with eight kills and senior Kynja Woods and junior Sadie O’Flaherty each had seven. Junior Taryn Barrenchea had three kills. O’Flaherty led Oasis with five aces and Woods and Bird each had two as the team tallied 11 total aces.

Woods and Barrenchea were blocking machines with Woods recording 12 total blocks, including 10 assists, and Barrenchea having 10 total, including six solos. Woods led the team with 11 digs to finish the night with a double-double and freshman Madeline Wille and Bird each had nine digs.

The Bighorns travel to Coleville on Wednesday and return home on Sept. 16 to face Round Mountain at 4 p.m. at the city-county gym.