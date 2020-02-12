Fallon players earn All-State football honors

The 3A League All-State football team has been announced with three Fallon players earning or sharing the top honors and four other players earning first team offense or defense recognition.

The voting was completed by the state 3A coaches whose teams advanced to the championship rounds. Fallon, which won state in 2018, lost in the 2019 championship game to Fernley 24-20 to finish 10-2 overall, 8-0 in league.

The state Most Valuable Player is Brock Richardson, who recently committed to attend the College of Idaho to play football for the Coyoted (Yotes) next season. Richardson’s older brother, Connor, will be a senior for the Yotes next season. Richardson was also the Northern 3A Most Valuable Player.

Richardson finished the 2019 season with 829 yards on the ground and 964 yards receiving. He had 275 yards on kickoff returns and 115 yards returning punts. He scored a team-high 148 points, to include 24 touchdowns and four 2-point conversions.

On defense, Richardson made 70 tackles including 55 solo.

Fallon quarterback Elijah Jackson, who led Fallon to an undefeated league season before the Wave lost to Fernley in the title game, was named Offensive Player of the Year. He also earned the same honors for the Northern 3A.

Jackson completed 129 of 203 passes for 2,347yards and 32 touchdowns. He threw only one interception during the year. When Jackson wasn’t passing to one of his receivers, he rushed for 613 yards on 67 carries and scored eight touchdowns.

Dominyke Edwards shares Defensive Player of the Year with Cheyenne’s De’Kauri Hawkins. Out of 121 tackles Edwards had 104 solo shots. He also had two sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions resulting in one touchdown against Spring Creek.

Tommy McCormick, who signed in December to play football for the University of Idaho with his older brother, Sean, earned first team offense and defense. He was a Northern 3A first-team selection as a wide receiver and linebacker.

The Fallon senior caught 58 passes for 964 yards and had 20 touchdowns on offense and defense. He had 74 tackles, 59 solo and three interceptions.

Thomas Steele, who was selected as north an offensive and defensive lineman for the Northern 3A, earned similar honors on the state team. He had 54 total tackles including two quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery.

Sione Otuafi was selected as an all-state offensive lineman. He and Steele, along with the Greenwave’s other linemen, enabled Fallon to finish the season with 2,501 rushing yards and 2,368 passing yards.

Ethan Andrews, a first-team cornerback in the Northern 3A, had 34 total tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, one that resulted in a 39-yard run.