Fallon rebuffs South Tahoe’s late-game surge; defeats Dayton

South Tahoe made its Northern 3A game interesting against Fallon Tuesday night.

Hurt by Fallon’ sizzling 26-6 first quarter, the Vikings boys basketball team regrouped and outscored the Wave 54-40 over the next three quarters, but it wasn’t enough as Fallon pulled out a 66-60 win at the Elmo Dericco Gym.

Elijah Jackson paced the Wave with 29 points including a trio of 3-point shots, and Avery Strasdin added 15 and Thomas Steele 12. Jackson was on fire in the first quarter to score 12.

South Tahoe’s Frank Aquilina dumped in 16 points including a pair of treys in the fourth quarter, and Andrew Lehman added 15.

Fallon began the game by taking a 5-0 lead on Toby Anderson’s floater and Thomas Steele’s 3-poiner from top of the key.

The Wave went on a 12-2 surge with seven points coming from Elijah Jackson including a trey from the corner. Fallon closed out the quarter over the last 2 minutes on a 9-4 run capped by another arching 3-point shot from Jackson beyond the top of the key.

South Tahoe scored its points on baskets from Aquilina, Jake Tarwater and Ethan Ward.

Once they regrouped, the Vikings outplayed the Wave in each of the next three quarters.

“We came out in the first quarter and looked like the basketball team we had last year,” said Coach Chelle Dalager.

She said the Greenwave players shared the ball affectively, had a rebounding edge and maintained good intensity

South Tahoe began chipping away at the lead with an 18-12 second quarter.

Lehman knocked in seven points including a trey midway through the quarter, and Aquilina chipped in with five points. Jackson pumped in his third 3-pointer for Fallon, while Avery Strasdin connected on a reverse layup and an uncontested shot.

Going into the third quarter trailing 38-24, the Vikings’ defense clamped down on the Wave to outscore Fallon 13-11.

Dalager said she didn’t have the right combination of players in the game, and as a result, South Tahoe was able to take advantage of the situation.

“That was all me,” Dalager said.

The Wave led by as many as 17 points after Strasdin made his first 3-point shot of the night and again, 49-33, on Jackson’s reverse layup. The Vikings ended the quarter on a 6-1 run with shots from inside the paint. Dylan Chartraw worked for an inside basket, while Andrew Lehman made a spinning jump shot and Cameron Lehman scored on a give and go.

The Vikings kept the pressure on the Wave in the final quarter, outscoring their hosts 23-17. Trailing 57-43 midway through the fourth quarter after Jackson sunk a pair of free throws, Andrew Lehman and Ward made back-to-back shots, and Logan Chapman’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 59-52.

Fallon climbed back up to a 10-point lead with Jackson scoring on a weave up the middle and a layup.

South Tahoe came as close as five points with 14 seconds left in the league contest after Andrew Lehman launched an NBA-range trey from the right side.

“We missed some shots at the end of the game,” Dalager said, adding Fallon probably missed eight or nine shots under the basket for the entire game.

“It’s hard to play against teams when you play at their level,” she said. “South Tahoe didn’t come out really well, and I thought they would have been better. Jumped on them and thought this will be a blowout. I didn’t bring them back together and bring the intensity back up.”

Dalager said she was missing Brock Richardson, who was nursing an injury, but she said some players stepped up played hard.

Fallon cruised to a 51-30 win at Dayton on Friday.

Fallon’s 6-foot 4-inch tandem towers —Steele had a solid outing by scoring 24 points and worked the boards with Anderson.

Dalager said Steele had a good game, and he continues to mentor Anderson who has seen more playing time this season.

“Thomas talks with him,” Dalager said. “He’s been a great senior leader.”

The Wave doubled up on Dayton with a 14-7 first quarter, but each team struggled in the second quarter. At halftime, Fallon led 24-10.

Fallon’s defense kept the pressure on Dayton in the second quarter, allowing the Dust Devils only three free throws. Steele made most of Fallon’s points, and Matt Davis scored off a turnover. Fallon showed its depth with Steele nailing a 3-pointer followed by a Jackson steal before halftime, thus resulting in a dunk.

The Wave started hot in the third quarter and opened with an 11-0 run and while building a 40-19 lead going into the fourth quarter. Fallon emptied the bench in the fourth quarter, but at one point, though, Dayton scored six consecutive points. Anderson picked up the Fallon offense with a pair of baskets.

Anderson added 10 points, and Dayton’s defense doubled and tripled team Jackson who finished with eight.

Dalager said Dayton had a box on 1 against Jackson, which opened other aspects of the game.

“Jackson was low post and away from the ball, but we got the 1-on-1 drives,” she said. “It was great practice for us.”

Dalager said her players adapted well during the game’s progression.

Fallon improves to 8-6 overall, 7-1 in league and plays at Lowry on Friday night and at Hug on Saturday at noon.

“We’re sitting in a great spot,” Dalager said of her team. “It’s been a roller-coaster season for me.”