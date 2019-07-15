Fallon riders qualify for national rodeo finals

Hope and dreams are what young cowboys and cowgirls seek at the next level of competition.

Fallon’s lucky seven hope to roll the dice their way this week.

For seven Fallon competitors, their next step in the season’s arena of competition is this week at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyo. The top four contestants in each event advance to the NHSFR while fifth through 10th place were invited to compete at the Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca.

Ali Norcutt, who will be a high-school senior in the fall, finished first in the state finials in reining cow horse and girls cutting. In 2018 at the NHSFR, she came in fifth in reining cow horse out of 120 contestants. She also competed in the National Junior High Finals Rodeo.

Chloe Lambert, who will be a senior, placed third at the state finals in goat tying. She also competed at the nationals in goat tying in 2018, and she was a competitor at the junior high school finals, also in goat tying.

Taylor Felton was a double first-place winner at state. Along with partner Cason Webb of Fallon, they placed first in team roping. The Fallon sophomore also came in first in breakaway roping to qualify for the NHSRF. Webb, who graduated this year and plans to spend the upcoming year in Australia, will be competing in his first national rodeo.

Jayden Jensen and her partner, Daunte Ceresola, placed second in team roping. Jensen, a junior, was the state’s champion in breakaway, and in 2017 she came in fifth in nationals in breakaway. Ceresola, also a junior, placed in three other events at state: boys cutting, second; calf roping, third; and reining cow horse, fourth. He advanced to the NHSFR in 2018 in cutting but did not place. He competed at the junior high school finals in 2016 and 2017. He took sixth in goat tying three years ago.

This will be Macie Henke’s first year competing at nationals. The junior took third in barrel racing at state.