Fallon rodeo contestants head to national junior high finals

Four Fallon middle school students are off to Huron, South Dakota for Thursday’s start of the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo.

Tylie Norcutt, Jarret Peek, Sabra Steen and Brenden Webb qualified for the national rodeo based on their final scores at the Nevada state rodeo. The top four advance to the national finals.

Norcutt placed third in pole bending, goat tying and breakaway roping and fourth in team roping. The incoming high school freshman qualified for the junior high school finals last year.

“I did pretty good,” she said. “I know what to expect.”

Peek is going into eighth grade. He took second in team roping with a partner from Smith Valley. At the start of the state finals this year, he and his partner were in fifth place.

“I feel confident overall,” Peek said.

Steen will be a seventh grader in the fall. She and her partner from Fernley garnered a third-place finish in ribbon roping. Steen said she’s anxious to begin the rodeo.

Brenden Webb is the only rough-stock competitor from Fallon. The soon-to-be freshman took third at state in steer riding.

“I feel pretty good about nationals,” said Webb, who’s been involved with rodeo since he was in sixth grade.