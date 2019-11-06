Fallon senior places 3rd in state tennis tournament

Fallon senior Alvaro Trillo didn’t let a second-round loss derail his chances of medaling.

Trillo, a foreign-exchange student who hadn’t lost a set all year, lost his first one in the opening round of the Class 3A Boys Singles State Tournament on Friday at Cimarron-Memorial High School.

But he rebounded after that 6-4 loss to win 7-5 and 6-1 to take the match over The Meadows’ Michael Buchmiller. Trillo, though, fell in the semifinals to eventual champion, Western’s Rua Elmore, 6-1 and 6-3, before winning the third-place match over The Meadows’ Ethan Lee, 6-0 and 6-1, on Saturday at Bishop Gorman.

For the girls’ only state qualifier, the doubles team of Allison Frost and Kyla Trotter fell in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-0, to Boulder City’s Oliva Mikkelson and Tegan Pappas, who won the state tournament title.