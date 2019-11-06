 Fallon senior places 3rd in state tennis tournament | NevadaAppeal.com

Fallon senior places 3rd in state tennis tournament

Sports | November 6, 2019

Staff report
Fallon senior Alvaro Trillo, left and pictured with coach John Moore, finished third in the state tournament on Saturday.
Provided by CCHS Athletics

Fallon senior Alvaro Trillo didn’t let a second-round loss derail his chances of medaling.

Trillo, a foreign-exchange student who hadn’t lost a set all year, lost his first one in the opening round of the Class 3A Boys Singles State Tournament on Friday at Cimarron-Memorial High School.

But he rebounded after that 6-4 loss to win 7-5 and 6-1 to take the match over The Meadows’ Michael Buchmiller. Trillo, though, fell in the semifinals to eventual champion, Western’s Rua Elmore, 6-1 and 6-3, before winning the third-place match over The Meadows’ Ethan Lee, 6-0 and 6-1, on Saturday at Bishop Gorman.

For the girls’ only state qualifier, the doubles team of Allison Frost and Kyla Trotter fell in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-0, to Boulder City’s Oliva Mikkelson and Tegan Pappas, who won the state tournament title.

Preps
See more