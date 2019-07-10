Fallon standouts to play lacrosse for University of Nevada, Wolf Pack

Standout Oasis Academy attackmen Josh Carter and Trey Rooks will continue their career at the next level.

Carter and Rooks, who were among the original set of players on the school’s first lacrosse team and won a championship in 2015, will play for the University of Nevada next season.

Rooks has led the Bighorns in goals for the past two seasons, while Carter led the team in points. Both players’ offensive production took off during the 2018 season when Carter switched from midfield to attack, providing a one-two punch in the offensive zone.

“This past season my goals were to commit to UNR and have fun with my team during my last year,” Carter said. “I look forward to playing at the next level and competing at the next level with my teammate, Trey. I chose UNR because it’s close to my hometown and I wanted the opportunity to represent my state and my hometown on the lacrosse field at a collegiate level.”

Like he did at Oasis, Carter is excited about the opportunity of playing a team sport and is looking forward to competing with the Wolf Pack.

“I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to playing with a team that’s full of talent,” he said. “I think when you get a team together that’s got a lot of skill, it’s a good time and you can make plays that you just don’t see at the high school level.”

But with all the excitement, Carter admitted he’s nervous about being on his own but wanted to stay close to family with his choice to attend UNR. Between his father, Jason, mentoring and coaching him to the rest of family’s support, Carter knows he won’t truly be alone.

“My family was always very involved and supportive in my passion for lacrosse,” he said. “They made every game they could and my dad even became a coach. They really helped me in my pursuit to play at the next level.”

For Rooks, he came off two state championship seasons and while the spring season didn’t see Oasis qualify for the league tournament, he will be off to represent his community in Reno.

He credits his support system, in particular, his mother, for his success as both a Greenwave and Bighorn.

“My family has been by my side through everything,” Rooks said. “My mom, grandparents and sisters used to go to every FYFL game they could, and my dad even coached. As I grew older, their support never faded. They supported every decision I made and gave me their opinions and advice. Although they did not always agree with my choices (like not playing football my junior year), they will always have my back. They have supported everything I do and I know they will for the rest of their lives.”

Rooks came back to the football program after taking a year off and provided another threat on offense as Fallon completed an undefeated season, capped off with the state crown over Truckee. On the court, Rooks came off the bench and played a major role in the regional semifinal win over Lowry and state wins over Mojave and Elko, all three going into overtime, as the Wave won its first basketball title in 40 years.

Rooks feels fortunate to compete in high school sports because of the many lessons learned on and off the field.

“They teach you the importance of working hard and can bring out the best of you,” he said. “They also teach you how to deal and understand adversity. In life, just like sports, there will come a time where you face adversity, a challenge. The question is, how will you respond? Will you allow those obstacles to stand in your way? Or will you do everything it takes, no matter the cost, to get past those difficulties and learn from them to better yourself? That is what sports teach you.”