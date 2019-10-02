Fallon tennis teams enter final week of regular season

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Greenwave boys and girls tennis teams competed against South Tahoe and Truckee.

The Greenwave boys fell at South Tahoe on Tuesday, 14-4, and at Truckee on Thursday, 11-7. They will host Wooster on Thursday at 3 p.m. for the final home match of the year. Fallon sits in fifth place with a 2-4 record while Truckee and South Tahoe are perfect at 4-0 followed by North Valleys and Incline each at 3-2.

The Lady Wave is still searching for its first win with only one match left (Wooster in Reno on Thursday). Fallon lost to South Tahoe, 13-5, on Tuesday and Truckee, 11-7, on Thursday at home. Fallon (0-6) will miss the team tournament but will be able to send players to the individual regional tournament at the end of the month.

The postseason begins in two weeks with the regional team tournament when the top six qualify. The first round for the girls is Oct. 14 followed by the boys on the next day. The tournament is played at the higher seed’s school with the championship at the Reno Tennis Center on Oct. 17.

The singles and doubles tournament begins Oct. 25 in Truckee.

For the boys, Alvaro Trillo continues to be perfect on the season with a 18-0 record in singles while Owen Palmer sits at 7-8 and Joseph Nuckolls is 2-7. In doubles, Ben Jamieson and Nathan Lords lead the Wave with a 11-4 record. Austin Hawkins, Kaden Rickerson, Jayden Wassmuth, Lords and Palmer played with multiple partners throughout the season.

For the girls, Ashby Trotter leads in singles with a 12-6 record and is the only player to be victorious on the court. The doubles side, however, is a different story. Allison Frost and Kyla Trotter have a 17-1 record and Paige Donahue and Mckinley Urena are 10-8 on the year.