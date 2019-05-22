Fallon’s 4×100 team claims school’s only state title

LAS VEGAS — Last year, a 15-minute review followed one of the closest finishes in Greenwave history.

This year’s 4×100 meter race, though, appeared to challenge that 0.002-second difference at the finish line, until the final handoff.

A clean exchange between seniors Reid Clyburn and Colton Peterson, the only remaining members from last year’s historic relay group, proved to be the difference in Friday’s race for the gold as the Greenwave quartet captured the school’s only state title. The team, which consisted of sophomore Jonathan Ciscerno, who started the race, and senior Trevor East, the second leg, won the race in 43.47 seconds, a season best, at Desert Oasis High School.

The state title was also the only championship victory for Fallon spring sports after the baseball team fell short in the title game on Saturday. Fallon’s boys finished third at the state meet with 62.5 points, preceded by Mojave (133) and Sparks (68.5). The Fallon girls, with only a handful of competitors, finished 11th with 25 points as Spring Creek captured the team title with 137 points.

“Winning the 4×100 was a good feeling because I needed revenge off the 100, which I was pretty upset about,” said Peterson, who finished third in the 100 in 11.01 and second in the 200 in 22.33. “I’ve put in a ton of work this season and it paid off in regionals but at state, I was just off. I’m happy with how I ended my career in Fallon and knowing I have so much more to improve just makes me excited for the future.”

The meet also marked the finale for several of the best to compete on the track and field team.

East finished second in the 110 hurdles in 15.35, fourth in the triple jump at 42 feet, 5 inches, and seventh in the long jump at 18-10.5. Clyburn, who suffered a knee injury that took him out of football season until the state title game in November, finished fourth in both the 110 and 300 hurdles in 16.19 and 41.44. Bryan Duneas finished fifth in the triple jump with a personal-best 41-4 and Angelo Vann was eighth in the long at 18-4.25.

Cisneros, one of the best underclassmen in the state, finished fifth in the 100 in 11.33 and junior Zeke Washington was sixth in the 400 in 52.18, a personal best, and eighth in the 200 in 23.60. Junior Jhadiel Robles finished eighth in the 400 in 52.95.

Fallon’s 4×200 relay team was disqualified.

For the girls, senior Allison Lister broke the school pole vault record for the second time this season and on her final attempt at 10-6. She finished third to end her two-sport season after barely missing qualifying for the state golf tournament last fall.

Sophomore Aisha Sharron had personal-best jumps to take second in the triple jump at 34-10.25 and third in the long at 16-3.5. Junior Tiffany Sorensen finished fifth in the discus at 109-9 and freshman McCartney McAlexander was eighth in the triple jump at 30-0.25.

“I’m actually grateful for placing in the top three,” Sharron said. “I was nervous a little bit. I like landing the pit or flying in the air.”