First Fallon lacrosse student-athlete earns All-American honor

Conor Keitz of Oasis Academy College Prep was named an Academic All-American for 2019 in lacrosse. The junior received his award during the state lacrosse championship on Saturday at Spanish Springs High School. Keitz has played lacrosse since he was 7 years old and is currently a captain of the Bighorns boys varsity lacrosse team. Keitz played midfield this season and was the seventh-ranked faceoff specialist in Nevada.

As a team leader, Keitz has worked hard on and off the field on his game and assisting the coaching staff. His dedication carries over to the classroom where Keitz has a 4.0 GPA, is a member of Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society at Western Nevada College, and is ranked first in his class. Keitz will play his senior year at Oasis, and he plans to continue his lacrosse career in college.