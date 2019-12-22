Fitts, Ford lead Saint Mary’s to 68-63 win over Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO — Malik Fitts and Jordan Ford combined to score 31 of their 44 points in the second half and Saint Mary’s used a late 12-2 run to beat Nevada 68-63 on Saturday night at the Al Attles Classic.

Fitts finished with 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting and Ford had 17 of his 21 after the break. Matthias Tass and Tommy Kuhse added 11 points apiece for Saint Mary’s (12-2).

Fitts made back-to-back baskets and Ford hit a jumper to give the Gaels a 60-57 lead with 3:30 to play. After Robby Robinson made a layup to pull Nevada within a point, Kuhse made a layup and Fitts and Ford each made a basket to make it 66-59 with 54 seconds left and Saint Mary’s held on from there.

Jazz Johnson led the Wolf Pack (8-5) with 22 points.

Saint Mary’s made just three 3-pointers and shot 15% from behind the arc – both season lows. The Gaels went into the game averaging 9.9 made 3-pointers per game and leading the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage at 47.3.