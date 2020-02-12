Fourth quarter lifts Damonte over Carson

The Senators trailed by two points heading into the fourth quarter of Friday’s road contest with Damonte Ranch, but ultimately fell 63-49.

Parsa Hadjighasemi led the way for Carson with 17 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Joey Summers and Nathan Smothers ended their nights with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Smothers also grabbed eight rebounds in the loss while Will Breeding had four points and blocked two shots.

UP NEXT: Carson (9-14, 2-6) traveled to Wooster (5-17, 0-8) Tuesday night before hosting Douglas (7-14, 3-5) Friday night. The Senators need to win both contests to have a shot at making the postseason.

Carson girls stumble against Damonte Ranch

For the second time this season the Damonte Ranch girls basketball team powered through the Carson girls.

Friday night, the Mustangs posted a 60-35 win over the Senators in Reno.

UP NEXT: Carson (14-7, 4-4) took on Wooster (7-14, 0-8) Tuesday before hosting Douglas (13-8, 5-3) Friday night in a battle for playoff seeding after the Senators clinched a playoff berth last week.

Sierra Lutheran boys win seventh straight

The Falcon boys basketball team keeps on keeping on in Class 1A West League play after defeating Pyramid Lake, 53-28, Friday.

Sierra Lutheran led 20-9 after the opening quarter and never looked back as Hunter Lamprecht posted a double-double, scoring a team-high 14 points in the win to go along with 10 boards.

Shawn Emm and Stephen West each scored seven points for the Falcons while Dominic Azevedo, Shane Burkett and Makez Berger each tallied six points of their own.

UP NEXT: Sierra Lutheran (16-7, 8-0) wraps up its regular season this week against Sage Ridge (13-7, 5-2) Tuesday and at Excel Christian (0-10, 0-8) Friday. A win in either game would cement the Falcons as league champs.

Pyramid Lake sneaks past Sierra Lutheran girls basketball

Friday night saw the Falcons’ girls basketball team fall to Pyramid Lake by a final of 41-27.

The loss drops Sierra Lutheran to 6-15 overall and 4-4 in Class 1A West League play.

Complete stats were unavailable at the time of print.

UP NEXT: Sierra Lutheran takes on Sage Ridge (1-14, 1-6) Tuesday before traveling to Excel Christian (3-9, 1-7) Friday evening, looking to lock up a postseason bid.

Dayton boys hoops win second straight over North Valleys

The Dust Devils boys basketball team has won two in a row and secured a season sweep of North Valleys after picking up a 28-21 win Friday evening.

Dayton outscored North Valleys 13-0 in the opening quarter and proceeded to hold on the rest of the way for the win.

Complete stats were unavailable.

UP NEXT: Dayton (8-11, 7-8) has three contests left on its schedule against Sparks (3-19, 2-14), Fallon (17-6, 15-1) and Lowry (15-6, 12-3). A win in any contest would lock up the Dust Devils as the final playoff team in the 3A Northern Region.

Dayton girls post solid second half in loss to North Valleys

The Dust Devil girls basketball team scored 21 points in the second half Friday, but fell to North Valleys 59-39.

Hannah Coltrin and Kamaileluaoleonalani Conner both scored in double figures for Dayton with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Samantha Cleland had five points, eight rebounds and two steals in the loss for the Dust Devils.

UP NEXT: Dayton (0-18, 0-15) has three road games left on its regular season schedule against Sparks (2-18, 1-15) Wednesday, Fallon (10-12, 8-8) Thursday and Lowry (13-9, 11-4) Friday.

Buen takes sixth at regional wrestling

Dayton’s Joshua Buen took sixth-place at the 3A Northern Regional Wrestling Championships over the weekend.

After falling in his first match, Buen got a bye in the consolation round before falling by pin in his fifth-place match against Braedon Swaffield of Elko.

Without a state tournament qualifier, Dayton’s wrestling season came to a close at the regional tournament.