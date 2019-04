Golf and swimming results

Fallon senior Kandon Huckaby shoots on the 17th hole in the team’s tournament at Fernley on Tuesday.

Thomas Ranson / LVN

Golf Results

Next golf tournament is April 16 in Spring Creek

Dayton, March 13

Jace Harmon, 89

Kandon Huckaby, 114

Colton Tousignant, 123

Redgely Elmer, 132

Keiton Rogne, 141

Owen Palmer, 153

Fallon, March 14

Harmon, 90

Huckaby, 112

Tousignant, 119

Steven Challacomb, 128

Palmer, 137

Dylin Valerio, 150

Winnemucca, March 25

Harmon, 94

Rogne, 124

Tousignant, 128

Palmer, 138

Fernley, March 26

Harmon, 90

Huckaby, 106

Tousignant, 106

Rogne, 110

Palmer, 112

Swimming Scores

Next Fallon meet is at Incline on Saturday vs. North Tahoe and Incline

March 8, Carson

Boys

Fallon 100, Sparks 37

Girls

Fallon 180, Sparks 6

March 16, Fernley

Boys

Fallon 103, Sage Ridge 53

Fernley 128, Fallon 77

Girls

Fallon 121, Sage Ridge 51

Fallon 116, Fernley 81

March 22, Northwest

Boys

South Tahoe 126, Fallon 94

Girls

South Tahoe 127, Fallon 108