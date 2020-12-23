Golik finds her fit at Linfield

For Carson High senior girls basketball player Abby Golik, her junior season on the floor has been the highlight of her hoops career.

That was up until recently, after finding her next home in Oregon, where she will keep her basketball career alive.

Golik signed her Letter of Intent on Saturday evening to attend Linfield University – which changed its name from Linfield College in February – where she will keep pushing the pace on the hardwood at the Division III level.

Fortunately for timing purposes, Linfield’s interest came prior to the pandemic and was the first program to offer the Senator guard a shot at the next step.

“The first offer I got, which was from Linfield, I cried,” Golik said. “That feeling is just like, you did it. This is what you worked for. … It’s always been a dream of mine. Playing collegiate basketball, at any level, is a huge accomplishment.”

Though her senior season is still tentatively up in the air, Golik’s reflection on her junior year is refreshing to hear.

Alongside plenty of friends and longtime teammates, Golik and company helped Carson High girl’s basketball win its first playoff game in eight seasons, finishing the year 17-8.

It wasn’t the only accomplishment of the team, but reflecting on that season lights up the eyes of nearly any of the players on last year’s team.

“I don’t really know what’s going to happen yet, but I’m really glad I got to go out on such a high note last year. That year was the most fun I’ve ever had,” Golik said.

The newest member of Linfield’s women’s basketball program averaged 9.4 points per game throughout her junior season while posting an average of four rebounds and 2.5 steals per contest.

Golik posted 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting in a home win over Reno High in mid-January, the Senators’ first win over Reno High in recent memory.

As a guard, Golik’s shooting ability and hustle on defense are her self-described best attributes on the floor.

Defensively, Golik’s junior year was a part of a Carson team that will be the bar at which upcoming classes hope to strive for.

Deciding on Linfield University was easy for Golik after getting a chance to visit.

“I knew the second I got there. Coach Casey (Bunn-Wilson) is a huge reason. Every single girl on that team said they are there because of Casey,” Golik stated.

Golik will be about a nine-hour drive from her hometown, but having other family close by was another deciding factor in her decision to head to northern Oregon.

Along with currently hosting a socks, gloves and diapers drive designed to gather donations for homeless in Carson City, the soon-to-be Wildcat plans on studying in a field where she can continue to give back – nursing.

“I think I will probably get my exercise science degree. The nursing campus at Linfield is in Portland so it would be a commute for me every day, especially with a sport. I do plan on being a nurse, but I will probably go into exercise science or public health while I’m there,” said Golik.

While the future holds countless reasons of excitement for Golik, she’s still hoping she has a chance to showcase all the work she put in during quarantine.

“If we do have a season this year, the work I put through quarantine will definitely show. I was working my butt off every day. I’m probably in better shape now that I was then,” laughed Golik.