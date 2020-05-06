Greenwave Hall of Fame nominations are due May 31

Nominations are being accepted for the Greenwave Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 through the end of May.

The fourth class will be announced next month and the dinner ceremony is scheduled for this fall. Those selected to the class of 2020 will be notified by June 30.

More than 100 years have spanned in the history of the Greenwave, which currently competes in the state’s second-largest class (3A). Many great athletes, coaches and contributors have been part of Fallon’s success throughout the years, including ex-Nevada football coach Chris Ault, whose first coaching job was as an assistant with the Greenwave for one year, and Chris Klenakis, who coached at Nevada with Ault and is now the offensive coordinator at Louisville.

Recent notable alums include Olympian Aarik Wilson, NFL stars Josh Mauga and Harvey Dahl, national collegiate volleyball champion and Stanford grad Jennifer Hucke, and ex-Nevada volleyball stars Tristin (Adams) Johnson and Carly (Sorensen) Sipherd. Notable coaches include the late Edward Arciniega and Elmo Dericco, and former Nevada women’s track and field coach Bert Serrano.

Nomination categories include athlete, coach, contributor and team.

For athletes to be considered, a minimum of 10 years must have occurred since high school graduation. Athletes are considered as former student participants who are being nominated for their achievements in interscholastic athletics. Should have earned All-League, All-Region, All-State or All-American honors or own NFHS, NIAA, region or school records.

For coaches to be considered, they are eligible immediately after retirement from coaching in the sport(s) for being nominated. Coaches are considered on the merits of their high school coaching achievements only. Should have produced a career record above .500 and/or produced region championship teams or teams that have advanced to the region or state playoffs. Should have the recommendation of the athletics director at the time of his or her coaching career (if possible). Must have complied with NIAA rules while at Churchill County high schools.

For contributors to be considered, they are eligible immediately after retirement but must have a minimum of 15 years of contributions to that sport(s). Special consideration may be made on a case-by-case basis to honor and enshrine other staff members and supporters of the program who have made significant contributions by supporting, promoting or furthering athletics at Churchill County high schools in a non-coaching or non-playing role. The “Contributors” category is for those individuals who have made contributions to Churchill County athletics in some capacity other than those previously mentioned, including such areas as administration, boosters, officiating, sports medicine and sports media.

For teams to be considered, a minimum of 10 years must have occurred since the achievement for which the team is being nominated. Teams consist of former student participants and are being nominated on the merits of their achievement. Only teams that won regional or state championships will be considered.

To nominate, visit the Greenwave Hall of Fame’s website at http://www.greenwavehof.com. The application can be completed and submitted electronically, or mailed to the committee. For questions or more information, or donation or sponsorship inquiries, email the Greenwave Hall of Fame at greenwavehalloffame@gmail.com or message them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/greenwavehallofffame.