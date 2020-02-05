Greenwave trio scorches the nets

Fallon rode a torrid shooting display from a trio of Greenwave starters who each hit for 20 or more points against North Valleys Saturday afternoon to give the defending state champs a 91-51 Northern 3A win at the Elmo Dericco Gym.

Thomas Steele nailed a season-high 28 points against the Panthers and is averaging 16.6 points per game. His previous season high of 27 points also came against North Valleys in a Dec. 21 71-46 for the Wave, now 15-6 overall, 13-1 overall. Fallon is on the road for two pivotal league games, Friday at Spring Creek and Saturday at league-leading Elko.

Fallon trailed early in their second meeting of the year, but after the Panthers led 6-4 with 6:16 left in the first quarter, the Greenwave’s shooting machine heated up like a roaring furnace on a winter afternoon. Steele then tied the game from the inside, and Fallon doubled its scoring output against the Panthers 20-10.

Fallon took advantage of its quickness and height in wearing down North Valleys. Avery Strasdin and Elijah Jackson, who swiped the ball at half court and raced for an easy basket, each connected on two layups, while Steele and center Toby Anderson worked the inside for nine and six points respectively.

The Fallon defense forced North Valleys to the outside, but the Panthers connected on four 3-pointers, two each from Devon and Marcus James.

“Ever since Elijah was hurt and then we asked Avery to step up to do more for us, ever since that point it’s been double-vision scoring,” said coach Chelle Dalager. “Avery is more confident. Elijah gets doubled team, and it was good for him to have a good game like this because when we travel to Spring Creek and Elko, he’ll see more of the same.”

The Wave spread the ball around in the second quarter and buried a trio of treys to take a 48-26 halftime lead. Jackson released Fallon’s first 3-pointer early in the second quarter from the left side, and Steele followed on Fallon’s next trip to the basket with his own long shot. Steele and Jackson combined for four free throws to give Fallon its largest lead in the second quarter, 42-18.

Strasdin, who scored 21 points in the game, split the defense with a one-handed layup and a floating jump shot that fluttered through the rim like a feather. At the buzzer, the Greenwave junior buried a 3-pointer to give the Wave a 48-26 lead.

The Jackson, Strasdin and Steele triumvirate ruled the Panthers by combining for 28 of the Greenwave’s 30 points in the third quarter. Jackson and Steele each drilled a 3-poonter, and Strasdin continued to work the ball inside. Jackson, who finished the day with 21 points, had the shot of the game from under the basket, a two-handed backward flip with his back to the rim.

Not to be forgotten, Strasdin sunk an off-balance layup and was fouled in the act of shooting.

Dalager cleared the bench in the final quarter. Matt Davis and Shaw Lee each connected on a trey, while Lee also twisted for a spin-around jump shot. Collin Brun rounded out the 13 to 5 fourth quarter with a basket.

“Matt Davis is picking his defense,” Dalager said, adding he didn’t see much playing time earlier in the year by spending time on the bench. “From that point on, he has been amazing. His defense is good, and now he’s getting more confident on the floor and shooting better.”

Dalager said her bench played well and cited the play of Sam Robertson and Lee.

“Samuel gives up a rebounding look and goes after those loose balls,” she said.

Lee came off the bench in the second quarter and plugged the middle for the Wave.

Fallon 75, South Tahoe 36 — Fallon pulled away from South Tahoe in the second quarter Tuesday (Jan. 28) for a 39-point win against the Vikings at South Lake Tahoe.

Fallon led 21-17 at the end of the first quarter, but a sizzling 28-8 second quarter put the game out of reach.

The Wave improved on its 49-25 halftime lead with an 18-7 third quarter and 8-4 in the final frame.

The Wave had four players in double figures: Jackson, 21; Anderson, 15; Steele, 2; and Strasdin, 11. Matt Davis had a season-high seven point, and Robertson added five. Lee and Brun each made a bucket.

Logan Chapman and Andre Lehman each scored nine points for the Vikings.