Greenwaves senior Harmon finishes strong in golf

Fallon senior Jace Harmon drives the ball in Monday's first round of the state golf tournament in Genoa.

Thomas Ranson / LVN

Two months removed from helping Fallon win its first state basketball championship in 40 years, Greenwave senior Jace Harmon ended his golf career in similar, comeback fashion.

Although he didn’t place in the top 10 of the 3A state golf tournament on Tuesday at Genoa Lakes, Harmon shook off a rocky Day 1 to finish strong in the final athletic event of his career.

“I was just having a rough day. I think I may have put too much pressure on myself and tried to do things that I was not capable off,” said Harmon, who shot a 97 on Monday. “I had time to reflect and figured that since I had hit rock bottom, I could only go up.”

And up he did.

Harmon improved by 16 strokes on the second day to finish with an 81.

“Once I went through about four holes, I looked and saw that I could put together a great round,” Harmon said. “I was very pleased with my result because I ended my high school career on a high note.”

Fallon swimming season ends with trio of top-six finishes

The Fallon swimming team finished its season with the state meet in Carson City.

The Fallon girls 400-yard freestyle relay team of sophomores Larissa Sanches, Hannah Rochna and Emily Giovanetti, and freshman Kamiah Henning finished sixth in 4:28.10. Giovanetti placed sixth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:02.24 and Sanches finished eighth in the 500 freestyle In 6:49.70.

Junior Ruben Alanis, the lone boys qualifier, finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.42.