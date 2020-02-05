Harris leads Pack over Air Force, 88-54

RENO — Jalen Harris is making Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball history.

The junior guard scored a career-high 38 points Tuesday night in an 88-54 victory over the Air Force Falcons at Lawlor Events Center. A home crowd of 8,299 also witnessed Harris’ school-record third consecutive game of 30 points or more.

“This is the most comfortable I’ve ever been,” the 6-foot-5 Harris said. “My teammates are instilling confidence in me every day and my coaches are putting me in position to make plays.”

Harris was 12-of-21 from the floor overall and 6-of-8 on threes. He also had six rebounds, four assists and two steals, all in just 36 minutes.

“He’s on a real special roll right now,” said Nevada coach Steve Alford, whose Wolf Pack broke a two-game losing streak to improve to 14-10 overall and 7-5 in the Mountain West. “Hopefully we can continue to ride this groove he’s on.”

Harris scored 17 points in the first half and 21 in the second half. He was coming off a 31-point effort in a 92-91 loss at Colorado State on Jan. 29 and a 30-point performance in a 73-64 loss at Boise State on Saturday.

“He’s shot the ball well,” Alford said. “He’s also done a great job of finishing at the basket, which is something he wasn’t doing a great job of earlier in the year.”

“That’s something I’ve been working on every day,” Harris said.

Harris now has five 30-point games this season, though the first four were all on the road (at Air Force, Utah State, Colorado State, Boise State). He joins Lindsey Drew (30 against Utah on Nov. 5) and Jazz Johnson (34 against Boise State on Jan. 4) as 30-point scorers at Lawlor Events Center this season. Harris also came within just five points of Gabe Parizzia’s Lawlor Events Center record of 43 points against Northern Arizona on Feb. 18, 1989.

“Honestly, he was spectacular,” said Drew of Harris. “We couldn’t ask for more from him. He’s doing everything he can to help us win.”

The Wolf Pack played its second consecutive game without senior guard Jazz Johnson, who is out with a shoulder injury. Alford said Johnson is “questionable” for Saturday’s game at Lawlor Events Center against San Jose State.

“With Jazz out I’m getting a couple more looks, a couple more opportunities,” Harris said. “If that (Johnson out) means I need to take a couple more shots, that’s something I’ll do.”

“It’s been kind of weird out there with Jazz not there,” said Drew, who had eight points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals against Air Force. “But everybody knows they have to step up.”

Nobody in silver and blue is stepping up lately like Harris, who now leads the Mountain West in scoring at 20.7 points a game. He came within two points of becoming just the fifth Pack player in history with 40 or more points in a game. The last to do it is Jordan Caroline, who had 45 at New Mexico on Jan. 7, 2017. Alex Boyd owns the Pack single-game scoring record with 49 against Willamette on Dec. 2, 1967 (without the 3-point shot). Kevin Franklin scored 40 or more twice with 48 at Loyola Marymount on Nov. 25, 1989 and 40 at Eastern Washington on Jan. 20, 1990.

Harris missed his final four shots in an attempt to get to 40. His 38th point came with six minutes to play and he left the game with two minutes left.

“He knew he was coming out of the game and he could have forced up a shot to try and get it (40 points) but he instead made a great pass,” Alford said. “That’s the type of player he is.”

“I wanted it and my teammates wanted it for me,” said Harris of the possible 40-point game. “But the main thing is that we got the win.”

“He works so hard at his game,” Alford said. “It’s great to see this happen to a guy who works as hard as Jalen.”

The Wolf Pack, which also got 15 points and three threes from Nisre Zouzoua, has now blitzed the Falcons twice this season (Nevada won 100-85 at Air Force in December) and owns a 13-2 edge in the rivalry. The Pack has also never lost to Air Force at home, going 7-0.

The 34-point win is the Pack’s biggest this season.

“We didn’t want to make this a close game,” Drew said. “It’s good to bury our opponents that way.”

Air Force led for just 17 seconds the entire game as the Pack all but put the game away in the first half, taking a 44-22 lead at the break.

Harris scored 15 of his 17 first-half points in a span of just under eight minutes as the Pack took a 26-11 lead midway through the half. The junior connected on four of his first five shots, including his first three 3-pointers.

His final two threes of the half came just 26 seconds apart for a 21-9 lead with 11:43 left in the half. His first 3-pointer broke the final tie of the game (4-4) three minutes into the game.

Nevada shot 17-of-32 (53 percent) overall from the floor and made 4-of-12 threes in the first half and finished 36-of-61 (51 percent) from the floor for the game and 10-of-25 (40 percent) on threes.

Air Force never found its offensive rhythm, shooting just 19-of-58 (33 percent) overall and 7-of-28 (25 percent) on threes. The Falcons missed their first 10 3-pointers.

“The last time we played them we scored the ball like we did today but they ended up scoring in the 80s,” Drew said. “We wanted to shut them down tonight and play better defense.”

The Pack, now 10-2 at home, also enjoyed a 29-12 edge in rebounds in the first half and 49-29 for the game over the smaller Falcons (no player taller than 6-foot-8).

The Falcons did go on a 9-1 run to cut the Pack lead to 32-19 with 6:34 left in the half as Ameka Amaya and Caleb Morris each had a 3-pointer.

But the Falcons never put up much of a fight the rest of the way.

The Pack earlier went on an 18-2 run to take a commanding 31-11 lead with 7:48 to play in the half. Harris had eight points in the run.

A 12-2 Wolf Pack run over the final four minutes of the first half but put the game away. Drew hit a jumper to start the run and the senior point guard then blocked a shot by Air Force’s Lavelle Scottie, grabbed the rebound and dribbled the length of the floor for a dunk for a 42-20 lead with 50 seconds left in the half.

Scottie, who finished with 19 points, scored Air Force’s first five points in both halves. He was the only Falcon in double figures.

The night, though, belonged to Harris and the Pack.

It took the former Louisiana Tech guard just eight minutes of the second half to score 13 more points and reach 30 for the third consecutive game and fifth time this season.

He drilled 3-pointers for leads of 56-25 and 64-33 and also connected on three free throws for a 61-30 lead after getting fouled by Air Force’s Carter Murphy. Harris also converted a 3-point play for his 33rd point as the Pack took a 67-35 lead with 9:58 left in the game.

The Wolf Pack has just three home games left this season. After Saturday’s game against San Jose State the Pack will also host Fresno State on Feb. 22 and San Diego State on Feb. 29.

“This (the Air Force game) was our third game in seven days and I was really concerned about it,“ Alford said. “We had a real good night on offense and we did just about everything we wanted to do defensively. Jalen had one of those special nights and he is playing at a real high level. But this was also a real good team win. I really liked what all the guys did.”