Harris scores 23 to carry Nevada over Wyoming 73-68

Sports | February 26, 2020

The Associated Press

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Jalen Harris had 23 points as Nevada edged past Wyoming 73-68 on Tuesday night.

Jazz Johnson had 13 points for Nevada (19-10, 12-5 Mountain West Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Lindsey Drew added seven rebounds. Robby Robinson had eight rebounds.

Jake Hendricks tied a career high with 27 points for the Cowboys (7-22, 2-15). Hunter Maldonado added 14 points. Trevon Taylor had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Wolf Pack improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Nevada defeated Wyoming 68-67 on Jan. 14. Nevada finishes out the regular season against San Diego State at home on Saturday. Wyoming finishes out the regular season against Fresno State on the road on Saturday.

