Horse racing greats featured at Governor’s Dinner for Nevada Wolf Pack athletics
Horse racing Triple Crown winners Bob Baffert and Mike Smith will be featured at the 51st annual Governor’s Dinner to be held at the Governor’s Mansion.
Baffert is a two-time Triple Crown winner and a five-time Kentucky Derby champion as a trainer. He was the trainer for American Pharoah, who won the Triple Crown in 2015, and Justify, who won the Triple Crown in 2018. Smith, a Hall of Fame jockey, rode Justify to the Triple Crown.
The Governor’s Dinner will be held July 11, with a private VIP reception featuring live music and cocktails at 5 p.m., and doors opening at 6 with the dinner and program at 7. Tickets are $350 per person and tables of 10 are available for $3,500. VIP tickets, which includes the pre-event VIP reception along with complimentary valet, pictures with Baffert and Smith, and premier reserved seating for the dinner and program, are $500 a person with tables at $5,000. The registration deadline is July 5.
Tickets are on sale now and available online at http://www.NevadaWolfPack.com/GovernorsDinner or by calling 775-682-6901. All tickets include cocktails and a reserved seat for dinner and the program at the event.
All proceeds from the Governor’s Dinner benefit student-athlete scholarships at the University of Nevada. For information on the event, contact Nevada’s Director of Special Events Kim Anastassatos at kima@unr.edu.