Introducing Carter Eckl, sports director at the Nevada Appeal and Gardnerville Record-Courier

Hello Nevada Appeal and Record-Courier readers,

My name is Carter Eckl and I’d like to introduce myself as the new sports director for the Nevada News Group, covering both readership areas.

For the last 2 1/2 years I spent my time working out of Creston, Iowa, for a daily newspaper known as the Creston News Advertiser and three other weekly newspapers.

I served as the sports editor for nearly a year after spending the prior year as a sports reporter with the same four southwestern Iowa publications.

The pride of my Iowa sports coverage was prep sports. Being able to follow the paths of and highlight the successes of rising athletes was the best part of my job.

We also followed the paths of those athletes as they made their way into the collegiate ranks, something I hope to continue in my new position.

With the Nevada fall sports season already underway, I’m anxious to get started and get rolling on coverage.

For those of you looking to find live minute-by-minute updates you can find those through my Twitter account @CarterEckl.

I look forward to providing the area with the best coverage possible while also working with and capitalizing on the changes within the last year around the printing schedule of the Nevada Appeal and The Record-Courier.

Since I can’t be everywhere, any stats, information or story ideas can be emailed to me at ceckl@nevadaappeal.com or ceckl@recordcourier.com. Any additional help in that respect is always appreciated.

If you see me at events feel free to introduce yourself. I’m hoping to get accustomed to the area as quickly as I can.

A little bit about me

I was born and raised in the Bay Area in a suburb of Oakland, named Danville where I graduated high school.

From California, I attended Ohio University before departing for Iowa so I’ve spent approximately the last seven years out in the Midwest.

Despite being two time zones ahead, I did my best to keep up with Bay Area professional sports.

Though there’s nothing quite like a college football Saturday, you can pretty much find me watching any sport from tennis to baseball, basketball, hockey — you name it.

Outside of work, I’m still figuring out the best places to eat, hike, etc., so if you’ve got any suggestions feel free to send them to my inbox as well.

I have been thrilled about the opportunity to get started out in Nevada and am ready to hit the ground running.

See you out there. — Carter

Carter Eckl can be reached at ceckl@nevadaappeal.com, on Twitter @CarterEckl and via phone at (775)-283-5541. Results can be submitted to sports@nevadaappeal.com or sports@recordcourier.com as well.