Joining family out east

Karen Beglin watches a putt roll into the cup during the 2019 Class 4A Northern Regional. Beglin won the 2019 regional tournament by 10 strokes.

Carter Eckl / Nevada Appeal

Carson High’s Karen Beglin has been making her name known in the Northern Nevada golf scene for years.

Now, the Senator senior will head to Queens, New York to join her older sister, Jill, on the St. John’s women’s golf team.

“My sister and I are really close, so it’s going to be very fun going to school with her next year,” said Karen.

The big city wasn’t a deterrent for either of the Beglin’s and heading out east for college has been part of Karen’s plan.

“I think St. John’s is a good fit for me because I wanted to go to a big city on the east coast for college,” Beglin said.

On the course, Karen Beglin has only impressed in Northern Nevada.

After winning the regional tournament by 10 strokes, Beglin went to the state tournament her junior season and took fifth before being named the Class 4A regional player of the year.

It was the second Class 4A regional title secured by Beglin and her second top-5 finish at a state tournament.

Though her senior season of high school golf has been impacted by the pandemic, Beglin continues to train and improve her game in various ways.

This year, she took home the Northern Nevada Golf Association women’s amateur Championship by 12 strokes after shooting 72-66 in her two rounds.

Per her recruiting profile, the high-level golfer also trains year-round with Chris Trevino in Reno as part of the Trevino Golf Institute.

Off the course, Beglin has stayed involved in plenty of other extracurricular activities such as student body vice president, NHS and others.

When she touches down in Queens, Beglin will be playing in the Big East Conference.

“I am very excited for Karen to join our program,” said St. John’s head coach Ambry Bishop-Santillo. “She has had an outstanding junior golf career and I look for her to bring that same success to our program in the future.”

“It has always been a goal for me to play college golf,” Beglin said. “My freshman year after winning regionals I felt it was truly a possibility.”

Karen said another factor in her decision was the quality of program for her major as she plans on studying business while at St. John’s.

