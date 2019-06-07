Jordan Brown leaving Nevada Wolf Pack for Arizona

Various Arizona media reported on Friday the University of Nevada’s Jordan Brown has committed to transfer to play men’s basketball at Arizona.

Barring a waiver, Brown will have to sit out 2019-20 as a redshirt transfer, while Arizona will also have to make room for him if he is to take a scholarship. The Wildcats now have 12 players eligible to play next season, plus Kentucky transfer Jemarl Baker and Brown scheduled to sit out.

The Wildcats had the maximum of 13 scholarship players before Brown made his choice, so it’s likely at least one player on Arizona’s tentative 2019-20 roster will have to be removed or go off scholarship.

Brown was a five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American landed by Nevada, but played just 10.1 minutes a game last season as a freshman.