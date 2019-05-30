Kickoff times set for two Nevada Wolf Pack football games

RENO — Kickoff times and TV information for a pair of Nevada football road games this fall have been announced.

Nevada’s first road game of the season, at Oregon in Autzen Stadium on Sept. 7, will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks. It marks Nevada’s first game against Oregon since 2011.

The Wolf Pack’s final non-conference game of the 2019 season, at UTEP on Sept. 21, will begin at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast digitally on ESPN3. Nevada owns a 2-1 advantage in the series history between the schools and this will be the first meeting since 2002, and just the Pack’s second game in El Paso. UTEP will come to Mackay Stadium in the 2020 season.

Season ticket for the 2019 season are available for as low as $99 and can be purchased by calling 775-348-PACK or visit NevadaWolfPack.com. Three-game mini-plan packages are also on sale now for as low as $42.

Nevada opens the 2019 season on Labor Day weekend when it plays host to Purdue on Friday, Aug. 30 at Mackay Stadium. The game is the back-end of a two-game series between the schools as Nevada went to Purdue in 2016. The Boilermakers will be just the second Big Ten team to travel to Mackay Stadium and the first since Nevada beat Northwestern in 2006.

The Wolf Pack will then play its second game against a Power 5 team in as many weeks as it travel to Oregon to play the Ducks on Sept. 7, before returning home to take on an old rival in Weber State on Sept. 14 at Mackay. The non-conference slate concludes on Sept. 21 with a trip to take on UTEP in El Paso.

Conference play opens Sept. 28 as Hawai`i comes to Mackay Stadium. The Pack has won two of its last eight games against the Rainbow Warriors. With five games in the books, Nevada will enjoy the first of two bye weeks on the schedule during the Oct. 5 weekend.

Nevada returns to action Oct. 12 when it plays host to San José State at Mackay. The Pack then hits the road for a pair of games against Mountain Division foes — Oct. 19 at Utah State and Oct. 26 at Wyoming — before coming home to play host to New Mexico on Nov. 2.

The Pack returns to West Division play on Nov. 9 with a trip to San Diego State to take on the Aztecs. Nevada will be looking for its second win in a row over SDSU after winning 28-24 this past season in Reno.

The second bye week is positioned the weekend of Nov. 16, giving Nevada a break before the final two regular season games. First is a showdown with West Division champion Fresno State at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno on Nov. 23.

The Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNLV represents the regular-season finale on Nov. 30 at Mackay Stadium.

Kickoff times for games airing on an ESPN Network are generally determined and announced 12 days before kickoff. The initial Mountain West television schedule was announced in early May and additional television broadcasts will be announced in the coming months.