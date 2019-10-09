Lady Wave golf back in race for state team playoff berth

The Lady Wave golf team took advantage of its home course for its best tournament finish of the season.

Addie Smith finished with a 91 to lead Fallon, which finished third behind Elko and Truckee, on Tuesday at the Fallon Golf Course. Tiffany Sorenson carded a 105 followed by Lainee Reed at 111 and Molly Woolsey at 115. Marilee Golden finished with a 138 as Fallon ended with a team score of 422 (top four scorers). Elko finished first with a 391 followed by Truckee at 400.

“Addie came to play with an excellent first-round score,” Fallon coach Sandy Vanderbeek said. “She was able to focus and just play golf. Tiffany had her third personal best record.”

In Dayton on the day before, Fallon finished tied for third with Spring Creek.

Sorenson led Fallon with a 106, followed by Sydney Jarrett’s 112 and Woolsey’s 113. Reid finished with a 114 followed by Shasta Mori at 143 and Erin Spaletta at 148.

Fallon finishes league play with three more tournaments, beginning with Fernley on Tuesday. Fallon travels to Lowry on Wednesday before ending the regular season on Monday at North Valleys.

The state tournament is in two weeks in Boulder City. The top three teams from the North and the top six golfers from non-qualifying teams advance to state. Fallon is battling with Spring Creek for the third and final spot for qualifying as a team.

Cross country results

Fallon competed in the Reed Invitational cross country meet in Sparks on Friday.

In the 5,000-meter race, Cameron Christy led the boys division with a 22-minute, 2-second performance followed by Quentin Dowler at 26:06. Gerik Wassmuth finished in 26:27 followed by Mason Adams in 32:52.

For the girls, Savannah Regli led Fallon with a time of 22:47, followed by Zoey Brown at 24:02. Shailynn finished the course in 30:19.

Fallon soccer falls to North Tahoe

The Lady Wave lost a tough battle on the road, dropping a 1-0 decision at North Tahoe on Friday. Fallon lost at home against Truckee, 4-1, earlier in the week.

The loss was the second time in the series that the difference in score was one goal after the Lakers beat Fallon 2-1 last month. Fallon also drew a tie against Elko (0-0) before falling to Spring Creek, 4-1, and South Tahoe, 7-0.

Bianca Lopez scored the lone goal against North Tahoe and Lilly Howard scored the only goal against Spring Creek.

In the losses to South Tahoe and Spring Creek, Fallon coach Randy Hines said the team made adjustments at halftime after the bulk of the scoring was done in the first half.

“We will need to work on coming out the aggressor from the beginning of the game and maintain it for the full 80 minutes,” Hines said.

The Greenwave boys soccer team scored a goal in each half in a 9-2 loss to North Tahoe on Friday at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex.

Fallon’s boys team hosted North Valleys on Tuesday and returns to action the following week with Lowry at home on Oct. 15. The Lady Wave traveled to North Valleys and will be on the road again against Lowry next week.