Lady Wave splits soccer matches

After being shut out for two consecutive Northern 3A matches, Fallon’s girls soccer team took out its frustration against Lowry Sept. 10 to pin an 8-0 loss on the visitors.

The Lady Wave scored five first-half goals and then added three more in the second half to improve to 3-4-1.

Lowry falls to 1-6-1 and 0-5 in league play. The Lady Bucks host South Tahoe on Friday at 5 p.m.

Fallon played its most aggressive match of the season. The Wave pinned Lowry on the Bucks’ side of the field and had three shots on goal sail either wide or over the net.

Fallon scored its first goal when Lilly Howard moved to the right side and kicked an arcing shot that fell into the net.

Less than one minute later, Bianca Lopez had a breakaway down the left side and kicked a high, arcing shot that rolled into the left side of the cage.

Fallon kept driving against the Lady Bucks, but Maddie Guerrero nailed a shot on a breakaway from the right side. Within 90 seconds, she scored another goal, and on Fallon’s final goal of the first half, Aspen Mori kicked the ball to Guerrero, who drilled it from in front of the net.

In the second half, Sydney Gusewelle made a penalty kick, and Lopez later had a one-on-one with the Lowry goalkeeper and softly tapped the ball into the net for a 7-0 lead.

Fallon missed on its next three shots on goal until Hailey Guerrero drilled a hard shot for the eighth and final goal.

North Tahoe 2, Fallon 1

The Lakers relied on their tenacious defense and continually pounded the ball on Fallon’s side of the field for most of the match played Friday at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex.

Reilly Scott scored the match’s first goal in the first half, and within a minute, Maile Markham broke through the Greenwave defense for a 15-foot shot.

Fallon had several opportunities against North Tahoe. Maddi Guerrero broke free near the goal but was stopped, and Aspin Mori beat two defenders and took a shot from the corner that sailed out.

Near the end of the half, North Tahoe couldn’t score on two kicks.

Within 2 minutes elapsed in the second half, Bianca Lopez sliced the lead in half as the Fallon player worked the ball in.

Markham had a free kick from the left side that scored another goal.