Lady Wave volleyball clinches playoff spot, Bighorns split pair

The Lady Wave volleyball team picked up a crucial and season-extending win over the weekend.

Fallon, which lost to Elko in straight sets on Friday, came from behind against Spring Creek on Saturday, defeating the Spartans in four sets on the road. Fallon’s 11-25, 28-26, 25-22 and 25-18 win over Spring Creek punched its ticket to the postseason as it will be the No. 6 seed in the Northern 3A regional tournament next week in Truckee.

Fallon hosted Sparks on Monday and welcomes Lowry to town on Wednesday for Senior Night and the regular-season finale. Seniors Ariana Magana, Kinsli Rogne, Karlee Hitchcock and Makenzee Moretto will be recognized before the game. Game time is at 6 p.m.

Oasis Academy splits against Coral, Virginia City

Senior Kynja Woods led Oasis Academy in a three-set sweep over Coral Academy of Science (Reno) on Monday when the lone senior was recognized prior to the match.

The Bighorns won 25-12, 25-16 and 25-14.

Woods tied a team-high in kills (six) with Sadie O’Flaherty and Elisabeth Bird added five. Bird led the team in aces with six, Maiya Swan and O’Flaherty each had three, and Sequoya Casey and Woods each added two. Casey and O’Flaherty led the team in digs with two apiece and Swan had 20 assists.

Oasis Academy fought hard in a three-set loss, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-22, at Virginia City on Wednesday.

Bird led the team with eight kills and O’Flaherty had seven, and Taryn Barrenchea led in blocks (two) and digs (seven). O’Flaherty recorded five digs and Casey and Swan each had three. Swan also had 16 assists.

Oasis Academy, which finished 2-4 in league but will miss out on the 1A regional tournament, hosts Mineral County on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for its season finale.